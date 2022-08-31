Norton Rose Fulbright announces new office location in heart of Chicago’s Fulton Market District

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today the location and details of its new Chicago office. The first major law firm to enter the vibrant Fulton Market District, Norton Rose Fulbright will move into the top two floors at newly-built 1045 on Fulton (1045 W. Fulton Market) in early 2023.

The firm will occupy approximately 17,000 square feet on the 11th and 12th floors of 1045 on Fulton, the newest and tallest building in Fulton Market Historic District. The Chicago office will be a modern and progressive workspace focused on collaboration and innovation. To that end, the firm hired Eastlake Studio, an architecture and interior design firm known for its work with leading technology companies, to take a more forward-thinking approach in the design of the law firm’s offices.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“We set out to create a precedent-setting space based on how we envision law firms will serve clients in the future. We believe the end result is an energizing and accessible workplace that will be a draw for our personnel and clients alike. We are excited about moving into these offices and adding more legal talent to our strong Chicago foundation.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s floors include a significant amount of multifunctional open space, which can be configured for a variety of work needs as well as client and community events. Additionally, the building’s panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed views of the Chicago skyline.

Gina Shishima, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Chief Strategy and Operations Partner, said:

“We placed an emphasis on designing a layout that caters to each person’s individual likings and have succeeded in our goal of being able to accommodate everyone’s work preferences, whether that be a traditional assigned office, flexible hoteling or a more social and collaborative communal workspace. Having this kind of law firm office situated amongst Fulton Market’s innovative companies as well as its restaurants and retail definitely appeals to our people.”

Along with being LEED-certified for its sustainable design and construction, 1045 on Fulton is also WELL-certified for its positive impact on occupants’ health and well-being.

Daniel Farris, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Chicago Partner-in-Charge, said:

“Along with being an inviting and inclusive environment, these new offices support the health and wellness of our team while embracing technology as a way to propel our business forward. Our state-of-the-art amenities will foster collaboration and maximize productivity, helping us to provide unsurpassed service to clients seeking innovative solutions.”

Norton Rose Fulbright has added more than 20 Chicago-based lawyers since opening its 12th US and 52nd worldwide location in April. The Chicago lawyers serve tech and tech-enabled businesses in transformative sectors across a range of practices, including projects, real estate, employment and labor, technology transactions, intellectual property and privacy and data security.

On the architecture and interior design, Norton Rose Fulbright collaborated with Christina Brown, principal at Eastlake Studio, along with Mel Chotiner, its director and senior designer. Jon Lee, Justin Hucek and Todd Lippman of CBRE served as the brokers for Norton Rose Fulbright in this transaction. Adam Pines and Matt Pistorio of Madison Rose were the leasing agents for 1045 on Fulton ownership, Intercontinental Real Estate and Fulton St. Companies.

