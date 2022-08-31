Aqua Security’s 2022 KubeSec Enterprise Global Series to Feature Experts from Microsoft, DTCC and Firefly

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced its speaker lineup and registration for the 2022 KubeSec Enterprise Global Webinar Series . With six sessions leading up to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America, this year’s series will feature a group of industry thought leaders and practitioners from five continents, sharing real-world experiences and best practices in scaling, managing and securing Kubernetes in production.



“KubeSec continues to serve as a forum for practical, actionable recommendations and dialogue about navigating the cultural challenges associated with Kubernetes adoption,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua Security. “This year’s speakers are deeply involved in the cloud native community, and they live and breathe security. Drawing from first-hand experiences, they will cover a variety of important topics including, the current state of DevSecOps and new approaches for Kubernetes security and governance.”

Since the first KubeSec Enterprise Summit in 2018, Aqua’s signature series has evolved to include a range of formats with a common goal of sharing knowledge and real-world best practices on adopting cloud native approaches. Previous speakers represent the world’s most forward-looking global brands, such as AWS, HSBC, Red Hat, Schneider Electric and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The global webinar series draws thousands of registrants across roles and industries. Attendees include DevOps, DevSecOps, cloud architects and product managers, security and compliance professionals, and digital transformation and business managers.

This year’s virtual series will kick off on September 13th with six weekly installments leading up to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America . Sessions include:

Security Best Practices for Azure Kubernetes Services

Alessandro Cardoso, program architect - industry solutions, Microsoft

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9 to 10 a.m. EDT

Enterprise-Wide Kubernetes Adoption - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Turja Chaudhuri, assistant director, cloud practice, “Big 4” accounting firm

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT

Climbing High: The State of DevSecOps Today

Anaïs Urlichs, open source developer advocate, Aqua Security

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT

Scaling Kubernetes Security with Kubernetes Goat

Madhu Akula, pragmatic security leader and creator of Kubernetes Goat

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. EDT

Thinking Different: How to Approach Kubernetes Security and Governance

Brian Cook, director, SRE & container security lead, DTCC

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT

One Stop GitOps for All Your SaaS

Naor Paz, director of product, Firefly

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT

View session descriptions and register online for all or individual sessions. Watch Aqua’s video to learn more and follow the event on social media with #KubeSec2022.

