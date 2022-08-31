Hemlo Explorers Announces Closing of Private Placement with Barrick Gold

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (see press release dated August 29, 2022). The Company issued 1,841,468 common shares priced at $0.1052 per common share for gross proceeds of $193,722.43. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general corporate purposes and exploration of the Company’s properties. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 1, 2023.



About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Ontario and Nunavut. We are focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of our Hemlo area projects, including Project Idaho, and the North Limb. Additionally, the Company’s Pic Project is currently subject to an earn-in by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation.

For more information please contact:

Brian Howlett, President & CEO

Hemlo Explorers Inc.

brian@hemloexplorers.ca

(647) 227-3035

http://www.hemloexplorers.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

