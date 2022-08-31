Wesdome Announces Amendment to Increase and Extend Credit Facility

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that it has executed an amended and restated credit agreement that upsizes its senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”), led by National Bank Financial Inc. (“NBF”) to $80 million immediately and to $150 million upon declaration of commercial production at Kiena. The facility also features more favourable covenants, lowers the margin of borrowing, and extends the term to August 25, 2025 from March 29, 2024. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Duncan Middlemiss, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “With this facility and ongoing free cash flow generation from our Eagle River mine, Wesdome maintains significant financial liquidity and flexibility as we look towards ramping up Kiena in the near term.”

The Credit Facility is secured by all of the Company’s present and future real and personal property. The NBF Facility is available by way of (i) Canadian dollar Prime Rate or U.S. dollar Base Rate, with interest rates ranging from 1.75% to 2.75% over NBF’s Prime Rate or Base Rate, as applicable, (ii) Canadian dollar Bankers’ Acceptances at acceptance fees ranging from 2.75% to 3.75%, and (iii) U.S. dollar Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”), with interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 3.75% over SOFR. The actual spread or rate will be determined based on the Company’s net leverage ratio. The NBF Facility is also available for letters of credit and will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes

The amended and restated Credit Agreement will be posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) in due course.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate office. These protocols are still in place at all sites despite the loosening of some provincial public health guidelines. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts with the emergence of new, highly contagious variants such as Omicron. To date, the company has been impacted by this most recent variant outbreak, with employees at both operations and corporate office becoming infected which may negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently re-started Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

