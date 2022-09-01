TomTom to power Hyundai Motor Group with Maps and Traffic

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and TomTom deepen their partnership, equipping all vehicles across Europe with TomTom technology as standard.



Extended agreement now covers all Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia vehicles in Europe

TomTom Maps and Real-Time Traffic to enhance HMG drivers’ in-dash navigation experience

TomTom ADAS Map to improve safety and comfort of HMG’s Highway Driving Assist technology, helping with intelligent speed assistance (ISA) regulation compliance



AMSTERDAM, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the trusted geolocation technology specialist, announced today that its maps and real-time traffic data have been chosen by Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) to support its entire vehicle lineup in Europe. Over the coming years, millions of HMG vehicles will come equipped with this technology as standard.

As was already the case for Genesis drivers, all Hyundai and Kia customers in Europe will now enjoy TomTom’s high-quality maps supporting their vehicles’ in-dash navigation and level-two automated driving features. Genesis, HMG’s premium brand, launched its model lineup in Europe during the summer of last year, equipped with TomTom’s maps and real-time traffic technology.

TomTom’s advanced maps help carmakers push the boundaries of automation by enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to better anticipate the road ahead. The TomTom ADAS Map provides these systems with higher-quality road information, including gradient, lanes, curvature, and speed limits, improving safety, comfort, and eco-performance. HMG’s innovative Highway Driving Assist (HDA) relies on this data to independently change speed if the posted limit changes, and automatically slow down and navigate freeway transition ramps and curves in a safer way. TomTom map data provides highly accurate, verified content for all speed limit types across Europe, helping with intelligent speed assistance (ISA) regulation compliance, which came into force as of July 2022.

“We are thrilled that all Hyundai and Kia drivers in Europe will benefit from the comfort and safety provided by TomTom’s best-in-class geolocation technology,” said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President and Head of Infotainment Development Group, HMG. “TomTom is a partner we trust to deliver highly accurate map data that enhances our Highway Driving Assist technology, and real-time traffic information that helps us optimize navigation guidance and ETAs.”

“It’s a pleasure to expand our relationship with Hyundai Motor Group so that each and every one of their cars in Europe will be equipped with TomTom’s technology,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “Hyundai Motor Group is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the automotive industry, and we look forward to collaborating over the coming decade, creating pioneering solutions that provide freedom of movement in a safe, enjoyable, and clean way.”

