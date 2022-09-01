AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

| Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

Klepp stasjon, NORWAY

Nesse & Co AS, a company controlled by CEO and primary insider Knut Nesse, has today acquired 80,000 shares in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”) at a price of NOK 65,50 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Nesse holds directly or indirectly 148,613 shares in the Company and 80,000 share options.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Dated: 1 September 2022
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Rony MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
   



