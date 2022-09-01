AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Nesse & Co AS, a company controlled by CEO and primary insider Knut Nesse, has today acquired 80,000 shares in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”) at a price of NOK 65,50 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Nesse holds directly or indirectly 148,613 shares in the Company and 80,000 share options.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Dated: 1 September 2022

AKVA group ASA

