AKVA group ASA: New land-based RAS contract signed

AKVA group ASA hereby announces that it has entered into a RAS contract with Årdal Aqua AS for the design and delivery of a smolt facility at Årdal, Rogaland in Norway.

The smolt facility will provide a production capacity of 6 million smolt per year at 100 grams. The contract has an estimated value of NOK 200 million, with design and engineering work scheduled to commence in the first half of 2026.

Dated: 25 February 2026

AKVA group ASA

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 25 February 2026 at 08:00 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.