Lantronix’s New 24-Port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch Enhances Its Network Switching Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced its powerful new Managed Gigabit Power-over-Ethernet ++ (PoE++) Switch (SM24TBT2DPB). This switch, with its 90 watts per port, offers increased efficiency in its design with more POE lighting capacity offered per switch port. This new Lantronix high-performance, enterprise-grade Layer 2 PoE++ managed switch is ideal for intelligent LED lighting systems as well as smart building IoT applications, including access control, digital signage, wireless access points (WAPs) and IP surveillance systems.



The total installed base of connected building automation systems (including LED lighting systems, access control, IoT applications etc.) in Europe and North America reached an estimated 22.7 million systems in 2021. Berg Insight forecasts that the installed base will grow at a CAGR of 14.9 percent in the two regions to reach 34.4 million connected building automation systems in 2024. Berg Insight furthermore estimates that the building automation market in Europe and North America generated revenues of close to $31.8 billion in 2021. The market will grow at a CAGR of 15.0 percent to $48.4 billion in 2024.

“With a deep understanding of the power and connectivity needs of smart applications such as intelligent LED lighting, smart buildings and IP surveillance systems, we are continuously expanding the capabilities of our Power-over-Ethernet switches,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix Inc. “Lantronix’s new PoE++ switch powers more IoT applications from a single device, delivering secure connectivity from a trusted source with global distribution and support.”

The new switch, with 52 Gbps switching capacity, provides (24) 10/100/1000Mbps copper ports with IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ capability and (2) additional 100/1000Mbps dual speed SFP/RJ-45 combo ports. The SM24TBT2DPB complies with the latest IEEE 802.3af/at/bt PoE standards and supplies up to 90 Watts per port. It can provide full PoE++ output on all 24 ports when equipped with the dual hot-swappable PS-ACDC-1200 power supplies.

Utilizing PoE++ switches for Intelligent LED lighting leverages low-voltage power for lower lighting installation costs and provides a data connection that makes it possible to manage the lights controlling the on/off, brightness, color temperature and hue for luminaires. For IP surveillance applications, the switch supplies power and data to high-power cameras such as PTZ IP and thermal cameras.

Hot-swappable dual power modules enable scaling of PoE power, depending on need, and provide redundancy to eliminate system downtime. The soft reboot feature on the new switch allows a warm reboot of the switch without affecting the PoE output to the attached powered devices, thereby providing continuous lighting even during firmware upgrades.

Faster, Easier and More Secure Deployment, Documentation and Management

Lantronix ConsoleFlow Cloud

The ConsoleFlow® Cloud device manager provides cloud-based control of the Lantronix SM24TBT2DPB PoE++ network switch. ConsoleFlow Cloud provides a single pane of glass to securely deploy, monitor and manage Lantronix network switches and connected IT equipment. ConsoleFlow Cloud features True Zero-Touch automation, simplifying onboarding logistics and provisioning new devices while eliminating remote or on-site visits and reducing operational costs. In addition, the native mobile apps for iOS® or Android™ platforms provide users the freedom to monitor and remotely connect to any device while on the go.

Network Web Interface

The new switch’s embedded Web Manager provides a rich user interface to easily configure the switch locally, run diagnostics and view a device-level network topology map.

LEVEL Technical Services

The team at Lantronix cares about its customers’ success. Its dedicated technical experts assist with each customer’s unique solution. In addition, Lantronix provides direct 24/7 phone support, a limited lifetime warranty and full access to its technical resource center. Lantronix’s goal is to provide the best overall service while delivering the utmost in customer satisfaction.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2022, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488