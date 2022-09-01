Bilia expands the service business in northern Sweden

English Swedish





Bilia has reached an agreement to acquire another service business, Holmgrens Truck-Motor AB, in Gällivare. The company conducts repair and customization of construction equipment as well as service of trucks. The acquisition is effectuated as of today,

September 1, 2022.

Holmgrens Truck-Motor AB reported a turnover of approximately SEK 25 M for 2021 and currently has 17 employees.

Two of the sellers, Malin Paulusson and Emil Nyström, will continue to work in the business and will going forward own 20 percent of the shares in the company.

Per Avander, Bilia's MD and CEO, comments:

"Through the acquisition of Holmgrens Truck-Motor AB, we continue to expand Bilia's operations in northern Sweden. This enables us to develop our truck operations for Mercedes-Benz in the important and fast-growing Gällivare and Kiruna region.”

Malin Paulusson, CEO Holmgrens Truck-Motor AB, comments:

"We look forward to work together with Bilia and strengthen Mercedes-Benz as a brand in Gällivare. I feel confident with Bilia as a partner as we share the same basic values ​​regarding employees and culture."

Gothenburg, September 1, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

