Keep Roads, Trails and Waterways Safe This Holiday Long Weekend – Drive Sober

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to celebrate the Labour Day holiday weekend, MADD Canada is urging everyone to keep themselves and one another safe by never driving, riding or boating impaired.



“The deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving are entirely preventable,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “If your holiday weekend plans include alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please leave the driving to someone sober. Let’s all do our part to make this Labour Day weekend free from impaired driving tragedies.”

Everyone can do their part to prevent impaired driving, and the devastating crashes that can result, by:

Never operating a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.



All summer long, MADD Canada has been promoting its Campaign 911 program, which encourages the public to call 911 to report suspect impaired drivers.

That effort includes a campaign to keep Canada’s waterways safe. With financial contributions from Transport Canada, and working with local and regional police, governments, boat clubs and marinas, MADD Canada has produced and installed more than 1,300 “Report Impaired Boaters” signs at harbours, marinas and boat launches across the country over the past few years.



Thanks to additional support from Transport Canada, MADD Canada is installing 343 more signs on Canadian waterways by the end of the 2023 boating season, has created television and radio public service announcements, and updated its poster, postcard and brochure about the risks of boating impaired.

For information on the signs of impaired boating and how to report it, please see MADD Canada’s Campaign 911 On The Waterways web page.

Canadians wanting to plan their sober and reliable drive home this holiday weekend can do it with just the push of a button - check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.



