SCYNEXIS to Present Posters Highlighting Ibrexafungerp Data at Four Upcoming Scientific Meetings in September 2022

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced it will present posters at four upcoming U.S. and international medical conferences in September.
United States
- Mycoses Study Group Education and Research Consortium (MSGERC) Biennial Meeting – September 7-9, 2022, Albuquerque, N.M.
Title: Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp in Refractory Patients with Candida Infections from an Open-Label Study in Patients with Serious Fungal Infections (FURI)
Date: Friday, September 9
Time: 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm MDT
Presenter: Nkechi Azie, M.D.
Title: Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp in the Treatment of 10 Patients with Candida auris Infections, from the CARES Study
Date: Friday, September 9
Time: 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm MDT
Presenter: Nkechi Azie, M.D.
- World Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Congress – September 7-9, 2022, National Harbor, Md.
Title: Ibrexafungerp, a Novel Triterpenoid Antifungal in Development for the Treatment of CDC Urgent Threat Pathogen, Candida auris
Date: Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8
Time: 10:20 am EDT both days
Presenter: Thomas King, MS, MPH
International
- International Immunocompromised Host Society (ICHS) – September 8-11, 2022, Basel, Switzerland
Title: Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes in Patients with Chronic Mucocutaneous Candidiasis (CMC)
Date: Saturday, September 10
Time: 10:00 am -10:30 am CEST
Presenters: Riina Rautemma-Richardson and Chris Eades, Manchester University
- 21st Congress of the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM) –September 20-24, 2022, New Delhi, India
Title: All-Cause Mortality in Patients with Invasive Candidiasis or Candidemia from an Interim Analysis of a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI)
Date: Wednesday, September 21
Time: 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm IST
Presenter: Juergen Prattes, M.D., Medical University of Graz
Title: Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes by Fungal Disease in Patients from an Interim Analysis of a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI)
Date: Wednesday, September 21
Time: 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm IST
Presenter: Juergen Prattes, M.D., Medical University of Graz
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. The FDA has accepted the Company’s sNDA submission for prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) and assigned a PDUFA decision date of November 30, 2022. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.
CONTACT:
Investors
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com
Media
Debbie Etchison
SCYNEXIS
debbie.etchison@scynexis.com