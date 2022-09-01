Allegro MicroSystems Appoints Mike Doogue as First Chief Technology Officer

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that its Senior Vice President, Technology and Products, Mike Doogue, has been appointed as Allegro’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mike has served as Senior Vice President of Technology and Products, since 2019, after a successful career of progressive engineering and executive leadership roles at the Company since joining in 1998.



“Allegro is at a key inflection point in its growth journey and the role of a CTO is extremely critical in defining the future technology vision, building technology roadmaps, establishing relationships within the external ecosystem, and engaging with all stakeholders to position Allegro for continued success,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “With almost 25 years defining and creating Allegro’s engineering and business growth story, I cannot think of a better leader than Mike to become our first ever CTO.”

With the appointment of Mike Doogue to CTO, Allegro also announces the promotion of Suman Narayan to Senior Vice President, Products. Suman has served as Vice President, Sensor Business Unit since February of 2021. In his new role, as a member of Allegro’s Executive Leadership Team, Suman will be responsible for driving the continued growth of Allegro’s Sensor and Power product portfolios.

“Suman brings years of experience at scale in the semiconductor industry with a track record of executing technology and product roadmaps, building and developing talent, and leading the growth of product portfolios at various companies. Suman is an excellent addition to our leadership team,” commented Mr. Nargolwala. “These changes are expected to help Allegro better innovate, compete, and execute in the highly disruptive environment that we are operating in. Allegro’s market opportunity has never been greater. The Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from key secular growth trends in E-Mobility, Clean Energy, Data Centers, and Industrial Automation, which are all integral in taking Allegro to the next level of growth and expansion.”

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

