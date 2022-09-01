Correction: Admirals Group AS 2022 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

English Estonian

Updated information: In the Statement of Comprehensive Income added comparison of the first six months of 2022 to the the first six months of 2021.

Admirals' results are exceptional

Compared to the same period last year, Admirals has significantly increased its net trading income, trading volumes and net profit in the first half of the year, continuing large-scale investments in IT and innovation. The company acquired new licenses in South Africa and Canada. These are eloquent success stories of implementing a strong strategy with a long-term goal of ensuring financial freedom for 10 million people by 2030.

Admirals Group AS net income increased by 149 % (43 million euros versus 17.3 million euros in the same period of 2021)

Net profit 24.01 million euros (-1.7 million euros in the same period of 2021)

"Despite the great uncertainty in the world economy and political situation, we continued to implement our long-term goals, continuing to unite personal finance and investing for our client. Our first half-year results are exceptional, trading volumes are strong and stable," said the CEO of Admirals Group AS Sergei Bogatenkov.

According to Bogatenkov, Admirals is steadily growing its customer base and introducing a variety of products focused on its strengths by increasing trading and investment opportunities through the app, accelarating people along the path towards financial freedom. "At the same time, we continue to be a reliable and high-quality market leader for experienced participants in the sector. The number of people using the Admirals app continues to grow,” the CEO noted.

In the past six months, the company acquired licenses in South Africa and Canada. "We are strategically increasing our presence in different regions of the world. Canada is the first step for the company's positioning in North America, and Africa, as a fast and developing financial center, is an excellent opportunity to strongly expand our customer base," described the company's CEO.

According to Bogatenkov, the company's team is ready to face the new economic cycle in rapidly changing circumstances: "Admirals has proven that it belongs to the top of the FinTech world. We are the quality leader in our sector and as a global financial center we offer our clients digital tools on their way to financial freedom."

Admirals has just announced the continuation of cooperation with Eesti Kontsert. The company is also the main sponsor of the Estonian football club FCI Levadia, supports the financial literacy of young people through various cooperation and projects, and stands by Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"Our company stands next to organizations and initiatives that create significant value for society. Today, we are also focused on sustainability and applying green thinking both in our core business and as a global team," added the CEO.

Statement of Financial Position (in thousands of euros) 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 Assets Cash 6 7 Due from credit institutions 54,942 25,373 Due from investment companies 18,584 20,294 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 5,106 9,501 Loans and receivables 4,541 3,348 Inventories 8 106 Investments into associates 0 0 Other assets 3,165 2,373 Tangible fixed assets 1,977 2,228 Right-of-use assets 3,349 3,817 Intangible fixed assets 5,421 4,835 Total assets 97,099 71,882 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 345 637 Liabilities and prepayments 6,052 3,291 Deferred tax liability 31 31 Subordinated debt securities 4,471 4,559 Lease liabilities 3,606 4,056 Total liabilities 14,505 12,574 Equity Share capital 250 250 Own shares -105 -105 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 Currency translation reserve 257 23 Retained earnings 82,161 59,099 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 82,588 59,292 Non-controlling interest 6 16 Total equity 82,594 59,308 Total liabilities and equity 97,099 71,882 Statement of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of euros) 6M 2022 6M 2021 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 43,899 17,889 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 1,078 1,228 Brokerage and commission fee expense -1,728 -1,538 Other trading activity related income 267 80 Other trading activity related expense -523 -403 Net income from trading 42,993 17,256 Other income similar to interest 57 93 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 98 46 Interest expense -220 -198 Other income 1,239 802 Other expenses -73 -122 Net losses on exchange rate changes 346 -229 Net loss at fair value through profit or loss 0 0 Personnel expenses -6,603 -6,006 Operating expenses -12,378 -12,369 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -961 -438 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -466 -486 Profit before income tax 24,032 -1,651 Income tax -19 -87 Profit for the reporting period 24,013 -1,738 Other comprehensive income: Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized exchange rate differences 233 408 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period 233 408 Total comprehensive income for the reporting period 24,246 -1,330 Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent 24,023 -1,739 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest -10 1 Profit for the reporting period 24,013 -1,738 Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent 24,256 -1,331 Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest -10 1 Comprehensive income for the reporting period 24,246 -1,330

The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/reports-group/

Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continuosly expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore offering numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.

Today, Admirals is located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764

