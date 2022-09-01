Judicate West Continues San Diego Growth With Neutral Kristin Rizzo

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Kristin Rizzo, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. Based in the San Diego office, she is available as a mediator for matters statewide.



“Kristin has earned a reputation for always being well prepared and for her hard-working attitude, with an eye toward settling every case. She is widely respected in the legal community for her service, and her enduring passion for dispute resolution, along with her high-energy approach, work ethic, empathy and tenacity, are the keys to her success in resolving disputes in creative and meaningful ways. We are truly excited to offer her services to our clients,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development with Judicate West.

With nearly two decades of legal experience, Rizzo has represented clients in litigation and mediation across a wide range of civil matters, with an emphasis on employment law matters. Beyond employment law, Rizzo has handled business and contractual, housing discrimination, disability access, internal workplace, personal injury and medical malpractice disputes. She began her career at a small plaintiff-side law firm, then at a top San Diego defense-side law firm before founding her own litigation firm Rizzo Law, representing individuals and companies in harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, wage and hour, and class action matters. For the past several years, Rizzo has mediated throughout the state, focusing on all types of employment disputes.

Appointed by the mayor and city council in 2020, Rizzo has served as a commissioner for the City of San Diego Human Relations Commission, which advocates for human and civil rights; she is currently the chair. She has held numerous positions with the San Diego County Bar Association, including president (2018); treasurer (2015); Labor and Employment Section chair (2013); and New Lawyer Division chair (2010), where she often speaks on leadership, employment law and mediation. Rizzo also co-chairs the Lawyers Club of San Diego’s Mediator Taskforce and serves as a trustee for the University of San Diego School of Law Board of Visitors.

Rizzo has been named to San Diego Super Lawyers in the “Alternative Dispute Resolution” category every year since 2020 and in “Employment Law” since 2015. In 2018, Rizzo was named to San Diego Metro’s “40 Under 40” awards list and received the San Diego County Bar Foundation’s “Service Award.” Rizzo earned her J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law (2006) and her B.A., cum laude, from the University of California, San Diego (2001). She received mediation training from the National Conflict Resolution Center and the Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

