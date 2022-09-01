[New Report] Global Cochlear Implant Market Size Worth $ 2.5 Billion by 2030 at 7% CAGR, Check Industry Leader, Share, Forecast, Segmentation, Statistics, Cap: Custom Market Insights

Sandy, USA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cochlear Implants Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Unilateral Implant, Bilateral Implant), By End-user (Adult, Paediatric), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cochlear Implant Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the market drivers and restraints for cochlear implants as well as how they will affect demand over the forecast period. The paper also looks at international opportunities in the market for cochlear implants.

Growth Factors

A wide range of hearing options that could provide a lifetime of listening is being brought about by advancements in cochlear implants. These innovative devices enable users to customize and extend the use of their smartphones by fusing sound processors with Smart Apps. The advancement of time in the field of cochlear implants has improved speech understanding and sound quality. Furthermore, those modern devices can function well even in a noisy environment.

Cochlear implants are digital healthcare devices that can be used to restore the internal ear’s functionality when it is damaged. O hearing aids, Cochlear implants bypass the cochlea’s damaged hair cells to make it easier for the brain to switch over to processing sound signals. These implants are helpful for those who have moderate to severe hearing loss in each ear.

Segmental Overview

Thanks to technological breakthroughs and the introduction of fresh, cutting-edge items, the unilateral implant category has dominated the market.

Regional Overview

The market for cochlear implant systems in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the quickest CAGR throughout the anticipated time frame. Unmet demand from a sizable patient base who suffers from hearing loss will drive the growth of the local market. Additionally, a growing elderly population and rising cochlear implant awareness would boost regional market income. Growing disability and functional impairments, such as hearing loss and low eyesight, are linked to advancing age.

Cochlear Implants Market: Growth Drivers

The adoptions of rechargeable cochlear implants, which expands the patient pool, the growing older population, and improved product customization, are the main factors driving the worldwide cochlear implant market.

The device’s exorbitant price, the issue with cochlear batteries, and the limitation of medical spending are preventing the market from expanding, though. On the other hand, current developments in the creation of creative next-generation sound processors and new potential markets present promising prospects for market expansion.

Cochlear Implants Market: Segmentation Analysis

Thanks to technical developments and the introduction of fresh, cutting-edge items, the unilateral implant segment dominated the market in 2021. For instance, Cochlear Limited got U.S. FDA approval for its Cochlear Nucleus implants in January 2022, which are intended to treat unilateral hearing loss or single-sided deafness (UHL). Therefore, such product development will increase the market share of cochlear implant systems in the next years.

Key Players Insights

With their company profiles, latest developments, and important business strategies, the study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these major Cochlear Implants market players. Other companies in the market include William Demant Holding A/S, Starkey, and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Advanced Bionics AG

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Oticon

MED-EL Medical Electronics

Widex A/S

Recent Development

Dec 2020 – A major provider of hearing aids, Sonova Holding Ag, introduced a revolutionary new generation of hearing aids for cochlear implant users in December 2020. Therefore, a growing range of product launches along with technical cooperation are accelerating business growth.

Global Cochlear Implants Market: Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.0% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Advanced Bionics AG, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Oticon, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Widex A/S, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, End-user, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Examine possible purchases

Regional Landscape

Due to factors like the rise in hearing loss among Americans, technological advancements regarding implants, increased battery life of cochlear implants, and the presence of major market players operating within the industry, the US is expected to maintain a significant portion of the market in North America.

Browse the full “Cochlear Implants Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Unilateral Implant, Bilateral Implant), By End-user (Adult, Paediatric), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cochlear-implants-market/

Competitive Landscape

The paper contains a thorough competition analysis of these major market participants for cochlear implants, together with company biographies, newsworthy events, and important marketing tactics.

The global cochlear implants market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Unilateral Implant

Bilateral Implant

By End-user

Adult

Paediatric

B Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

The cochlear implants market is anticipated to expand annually at a CAGR of about 7.0% throughout the projected period, according to the study supplied by our research analyst (2022-2030).

The size of the cochlear implants market was estimated to be worth USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to USD 2.5 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years d driving factors.

According to the segmentation of product type, the unilateral implant segment is expected to have the largest market share in 2021.

According to end-user segmentation, the top revenue-generating segment in 2021 was adults.

Geographically speaking, the “North America” region generated the most income in 2021.

