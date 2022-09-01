EXIT Realty’s Charitable Giving Tops $7 Million

Mississauga, ON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that the company’s allocation to its charitable fund has exceeded $7 million.



“Giving back has been what we do since the company’s inception almost twenty-six years ago,” said Bonnell. “It’s part of our business model and it’s ingrained in the hearts of our associates.”



A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is allocated to its charitable fund. Beginning with a partnership with Habitat for Humanity and extending in 2017 to benefit other qualifying non-profits, the company’s philanthropy continues to spread. With the Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program, EXIT associates can raise money for local, approved, registered charities and apply to have those funds matched from the company’s pool of funds.



Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic is only one of dozens of non-profits receiving support from the Spirit of EXIT this year. Located in Sevier County, Tennessee, the clinic provides primary medical care, basic dental care, medication assistance programs, and behavioral healthcare. “This charity is one that I have personally volunteered for as a PA assistant. They serve over 28,000 people who have no medical insurance. They serve some of the poorest in our area,” says Jerry Sandifer, Franchisee of EXIT Tennessee Realty Pros in Sevierville, TN. EXIT’s head office was proud to match EXIT Tennessee Realty Pros’ sponsorship of the clinic’s Swingin’ for Hope golf event held this spring for a total donation of $10,000 to Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic.



When Jennifer Britain’s son, Ethan, lost his sight, Pepper the guide dog entered their lives and the needs of others who require guide dogs came into focus. “The CNIB Foundation is currently at a critical point in the development of their program and is in urgent need of Canadian born and trained guide dogs. I can personally attest to how impactful the receipt of a guide dog was for my son, from independence to companionship, his life is forever changed for the better,” she said. For the second year in a row, Britain, the Administrator at EXIT Realty Matrix, Brokerage, in Ottawa, Ontario, rallied a team to participate in the CNIB’s “Pup Crawl” walk to raise money, coinciding with International Guide Dog Day. They hoped to raise $3,000 which EXIT’s head office was proud to match, but they far exceeded their goal, coming in at $10,760.50 for a total donation to CNIB of $13,076,50.



“Our associates work hard to support the causes that speak to their heart. Our Spirit of EXIT program matches fundraising initiatives benefiting medical research, community support such as food banks and shelters, children’s charities, animal welfare and more,” said Bonnell. “We are proud to support them in their work.”



