Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps- Application Deadline Extended for Select Cities!

DALLAS, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation is winding down their application season. These No-Cost Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamps for high school students in the Fall of 2022 will happen in host 25+ camps across the US.



The deadline has been extended for a select number of cities on a rolling basis through Friday September 16th.

High School students and parents/guardians are encouraged to apply in:

Tempe/ Phoenix/ Mesa, AZ

Cedar Rapids, IA

Johnston/ Des Moines, IA and

Omaha, NE

Visit markcubanai.org/faq for additional information and to view all additional camp locations with the extended rolling application deadline.

The bootcamps will be held over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22nd and ending on November 12th.

The student and parent application can access the application at markcubanai.org/application. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation

Phone: 309-840-0348

Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org