Mark Cuban Foundation Announces Carlow University as Host Site for Pittsburgh AI Bootcamp

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation announced today that Carlow University will serve as the host site for this year’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The educational program, designed to expand access to technology learning opportunities for high school students, will be held across three consecutive Saturdays on the Carlow University campus.

The Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp program offers students from underserved communities an introduction to the fundamentals of artificial intelligence in a supportive, hands-on learning environment. Carlow University’s partnership provides not only a home for the bootcamp but also a model for how higher education institutions can help bridge the technology education gap.

“We’re so grateful to Carlow University for hosting our Pittsburgh bootcamp,” said Charlotte Dungan, Chief Learning Officer of the Mark Cuban Foundation. “We are excited to work together in Pittsburgh so more teens can get hands-on exposure to the tools and ideas that will shape their futures.”

Throughout the program, students in grade nine through twelve will explore how artificial intelligence influences their daily lives and the world around them. Guided by team mentors, participants will complete activities focused on real-world applications of AI, such as computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning concepts, without requiring any prior coding experience. The bootcamp emphasizes ethical awareness, problem-solving, and critical thinking rather than purely technical skills.

The Mark Cuban Foundation’s mission aligns with Carlow University’s commitment to provide transformational educational opportunities that empower a diverse community of learners to become compassionate, responsible leaders.

"What makes our university unique is the passion of our faculty to explore ways innovation can empower people," said Carlow's MBA program director Howard A. Stern. "The Mark Cuban Foundation's AI bootcamp perfectly complements this mission: students gain technical fluency, then learn to apply those skills toward creating a better future for their communities."

Each year, host companies and schools across the country work with the Mark Cuban Foundation to bring AI Bootcamps to life in their local communities. Pittsburgh’s bootcamp at Carlow University joins a growing network of programs nationwide that make technology education more accessible to high school students who might not otherwise have exposure to these topics.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The program seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.

About Carlow University

Carlow University, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a Catholic institution founded by the Sisters of Mercy. The University offers transformational education rooted in scholarship, compassion, and leadership. With a strong focus on innovation, social responsibility, and community engagement, Carlow prepares students to think critically, act ethically, and make a positive impact in their chosen fields.