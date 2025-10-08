Mark Cuban Foundation Partners with Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey to Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Philadelphia Teens

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation has announced a partnership with Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, to host three free Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for local high school students this November. The AI Bootcamp program is designed to introduce teens to the fundamentals of AI while highlighting its role in fields such as healthcare, arts and entertainment, business, computer science, sports, and ecology and food security.

The Philadelphia Bootcamps will take place on November 1, 8, and 15, and are part of more than 25 camps hosted in cities nationwide. The mission of the AI Bootcamps program is to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. This mission perfectly aligns with the mission of Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, which is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. This is accomplished through mentorship, supportive environments, and research-informed programs that help girls build confidence, develop life skills, and grow into strong leaders.

“We are thrilled about this partnership because it gives our teens the chance to step confidently into the future,” said Natasha Johnson, CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. “By exploring the fundamentals of AI and seeing how it impacts everything—from healthcare and food security to sports, business, and the arts—they can imagine themselves as innovators and leaders in any field they choose. This program is all about sparking curiosity, building skills, and showing our youth that they belong at the forefront of innovation.”

“Girls Inc. has a long history of helping young women build confidence and leadership skills, and we are proud to work alongside them in Philadelphia,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “We want every student, no matter their background, to harness AI as a tool for learning, creativity, and career success.”



Since its launch, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp’s initiative has introduced thousands of high school students to artificial intelligence, encouraging curiosity and preparing them for future academic and career pathways.

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more and apply for a bootcamp, visit markcubanai.org .

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The program seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey

Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey has been serving girls and young women in the Greater Philadelphia region since 1961, originally as Teen Aid. In collaboration with schools, community partners, the juvenile justice system, shelters, corporations, and approximately 300 volunteers, we provide programs for thousands of girls and young women in the Philadelphia region’s most under resourced communities each year. Our holistic approach recognizes that empowering girls to be successful, independent women requires that they have the tools to make healthy decisions about their bodies, receive academic enrichment, are exposed to mentors who work in a broad range of careers, have strategies to deal with bullying and violence, and parents/caregivers engaged in their success.