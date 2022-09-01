Allegro MicroSystems Completes Acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Allegro) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced the completion of its previously-announced acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits (Heyday). Heyday is a privately held company specializing in compact, fully integrated isolated gate drivers that enable energy conversion in high-voltage gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductor designs.



This acquisition brings together Heyday’s isolated gate drivers and Allegro’s market leading isolated current sensors to enable some of the smallest high-voltage and high-efficiency power systems available on the market today. Additionally, this acquisition is expected to increase Allegro’s addressable market for electric vehicles (xEV), solar inverters, datacenter and 5G power supplies, and broad-market industrial applications.

“The demand for simplified power management is increasing across the board, and high-voltage isolated gate drivers are fundamental for enabling technology for the future of high-efficiency power system designs,” said Joe Duigan, Senior Director, Engineering and Business Development. “Together with Allegro’s market leading current sensors and Heyday’s isolated gate drivers we will be able to power the increasingly popular GaN and SiC MOSFET driven systems.”

"We’re thrilled to welcome Heyday to the Allegro family," said Vijay Mangtani, Vice President of Power ICs at Allegro. "This acquisition will greatly accelerate our efforts to deliver a market leading energy efficient technology platform for high-voltage designs in advanced mobility, clean energy, and motion control solutions."

About Heyday Integrated Circuits

Headquartered in Grasse, France, Heyday Integrated Circuits was founded in 2014 as a fabless semiconductor company focused on designing and selling isolated gate drivers for the power electronics market. With innovation and creativity core to its R&D culture, the Heyday team has developed new patented technologies resulting in breakthrough isolated gate drive performance. For more information about Heyday’s products and technology, visit heyday-ic.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems (Nasdaq: ALGM) is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From clean energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, our team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give our customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide. Visit www.allegromicro.com .

