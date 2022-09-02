Update: PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report , 12 mos 2021/2022

English Estonian

PRFoods: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report 4th quarter and 12 months of 2021/2022

Management Commentary

We apologize for changes in reports, these are due to the fact that we changed our group management structure fundamentally, by exiting from our largest business unit and with that we also changed the service providers for finance services .

PRFoods has changed its structure fundamentally during last year. We exited from our biggest business unit Finland and focussed on fish farming operations in Baltics and processing in UK.

Q4 was largely transformative quarter , where we detached remaining Estonian unit from Finland and this affected the results. We have now concluded long term supply contracts for Finnish customers and Finland is one of export markets , not a domestic market. Fish prices were record high during Q4, squeezing all processors and turning results into red. Fish farming is traditionally loss making during Q4 as we only harvest during Q2 and Q3 and rest of the period we incur heavy investment in inventory.

Full year sales were 47 million euros compared to 58,7 you and net result was -7,6 million euros , due largely to goodwill writeoff related to Finnish sale (ca 4 million euros), year before loss was -5,1 million euros from operations. Q€ loss was 1,6 million euros compared to 1,7 million euros.

We continue to restructure and dispose our assets to reduce debt level in order to focus on sustainable trout farming and premium salmon products from Scotland.

Consolidated Unaudied Interim Report is attached.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

EUR '000 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 ASSETS . . Cash and cash equivalents 118 2 500 Receivables and prepayments 3 253 3 512 Inventories 2 196 5 691 Biological assets 3 003 4 795 Total current assets 8 570 16 498 . Deferred tax assets 0 38 Long-term financial investments 322 302 Tangible assets 8 846 15 300 Intangible assets 21 988 23 460 Total non-current assets 31 156 39 100 TOTAL ASSETS 39 726 55 598 . EQUITY AND LIABILITIES . Interest-bearing liabilities 8 398 7 325 Payables and prepayments 3 919 12 124 Government grants 0 207 Total current liabilities 12 317 19 656 . Interest-bearing liabilities 16 424 17 561 Payables and prepayments 328 0 Deferred tax liabilities 146 1 861 Government grants 140 746 Total non-current liabilities 17 038 20 168 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29 355 39 824 . Share capital 7 737 7 737 Share premium 14 007 14 007 Treasury shares -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 Currency translation differences 1 579 559 Retained profit (loss) -12 811 -6 723 Equity attributable to parent 10 173 15 241 Non-controlling interest 199 533 TOTAL EQUITY 10 372 15 774 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 39 726 55 598

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Comprehensive Income

EUR '000 4th Q 2021/2022 4th Q 2020/2021 12m 2021/2022 12m 2020/2021 Revenue 4 803 14 740 47 176 58 692 Cost of goods sold -4 386 -14 437 -44 090 -53 727 Gross profit 417 303 3 086 4 965 Operating expenses -1 197 -2 264 -7 207 -9 468 Selling and distribution expenses -630 -1 499 -4 843 -6 389 Administrative expenses -567 -765 -2 364 -3 079 Other income / expense -40 146 -177 309 Fair value adjustment on biological assets -734 441 -420 311 Operating profit (loss) -1 554 -1 374 -4 622 -3 883 Financial income / expenses -136 -223 -3 102 -1 085 Profit (Loss) before tax -1 689 -1 597 -7 723 -4 968 Income tax 80 -110 63 -193 Net profit (loss) for the period -1 610 -1 707 -7 661 -5 161 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -1 588 -1 697 -7 644 -5 069 Non-controlling interests -22 -10 -17 -92 Total net profit (loss) for the period -1 610 -1 707 -7 661 -5 161 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 596 -100 1 020 925 Total comprehensive income (expense) -1 014 -1 807 -6 641 -4 236 . . . Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: . . . Owners of the Parent Company -997 -1 797 -6 624 -4 144 Non-controlling interests -17 -10 -17 -92 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -1 014 -1 807 -6 641 -4 236 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0.04 -0,04 -0.20 -0.09 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.04 -0,04 -0.20 -0.09

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

Attachment