Update: PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report , 12 mos 2021/2022

PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report , 12 mos 2021/2022

Tallinn, ESTONIA

PRFoods: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report 4th quarter and 12 months of 2021/2022

Management Commentary

We apologize for changes in reports, these are due to the fact that we changed our group management structure fundamentally, by exiting from our largest business unit and with that we also changed the service providers for finance services .

PRFoods has changed its structure fundamentally during last year. We exited from our biggest business unit Finland and focussed on fish farming operations in Baltics and processing in UK.

Q4 was largely transformative quarter , where we detached remaining Estonian unit from Finland and this affected the results. We have now concluded long term supply contracts for Finnish customers and Finland is one of export markets , not a domestic market. Fish prices were record high during Q4, squeezing all processors and turning results into red. Fish farming is traditionally loss making during Q4 as we only harvest during Q2 and Q3 and rest of the period we incur heavy investment in inventory.

Full year sales were 47 million euros compared to 58,7 you and net result was -7,6 million euros , due largely to goodwill writeoff related to Finnish sale (ca 4 million euros), year before loss was -5,1 million euros from operations. Q€ loss was 1,6 million euros compared to 1,7 million euros.

We continue to restructure and dispose our assets to reduce debt level in order to focus on sustainable trout   farming and premium salmon products from   Scotland.

Consolidated Unaudied Interim Report is attached.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

EUR '00030.06.202230.06.2021
ASSETS..
Cash and cash equivalents1182 500
Receivables and prepayments3 2533 512
Inventories2 1965 691
Biological assets3 0034 795
Total current assets8 57016 498
  .
Deferred tax assets038
Long-term financial investments322302
Tangible assets8 84615 300
Intangible assets21 98823 460
Total non-current assets31 15639 100
TOTAL ASSETS39 72655 598
  .
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES .
Interest-bearing liabilities8 3987 325
Payables and prepayments3 91912 124
Government grants0207
Total current liabilities12 31719 656
  .
Interest-bearing liabilities16 42417 561
Payables and prepayments3280
Deferred tax liabilities1461 861
Government grants140746
Total non-current liabilities17 03820 168
TOTAL LIABILITIES29 35539 824
  .
Share capital7 7377 737
Share premium14 00714 007
Treasury shares-390-390
Statutory capital reserve5151
Currency translation differences1 579559
Retained profit (loss)-12 811-6 723
Equity attributable to parent10 17315 241
Non-controlling interest199533
TOTAL EQUITY10 37215 774
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES39 72655 598

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Comprehensive Income

EUR '0004th Q 2021/20224th Q 2020/202112m 2021/202212m 2020/2021
Revenue4 80314 74047 17658 692
Cost of goods sold-4 386-14 437-44 090-53 727
Gross profit4173033 0864 965
     
Operating expenses-1 197-2 264-7 207-9 468
Selling and distribution expenses-630-1 499-4 843-6 389
Administrative expenses-567-765-2 364-3 079
Other income / expense-40146-177309
Fair value adjustment on biological assets-734441-420311
Operating profit (loss)-1 554-1 374-4 622-3 883
Financial income / expenses-136-223-3 102-1 085
Profit (Loss) before tax-1 689-1 597-7 723-4 968
Income tax80-11063-193
Net profit (loss) for the period-1 610-1 707-7 661-5 161
     
Net profit (loss) attributable to:    
Owners of the Parent Company-1 588-1 697-7 644-5 069
Non-controlling interests-22-10-17-92
Total net profit (loss) for the period-1 610-1 707-7 661-5 161
     
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:    
Foreign currency translation differences596-1001 020925
Total comprehensive income (expense)-1 014-1 807-6 641-4 236
 . ..
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:. ..
Owners of the Parent Company-997-1 797-6 624-4 144
Non-controlling interests-17-10-17-92
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period-1 014-1 807-6 641-4 236
     
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)-0.04-0,04-0.20-0.09
     
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)-0.04-0,04-0.20-0.09

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

