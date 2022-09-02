Bucs Player Teams up with One More Child

Lakeland, FL, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has partnered with One More Child for a national campaign to draw awareness and support for single moms.

With more than 24 million children in the United States living in single-parent families, One More Child’s Single Moms Program provides a network of care and support for single mothers who choose to participate. In addition to providing assistance with food, clothing and other essential resources, the program offers participants housing, career and skills training and assigns mentors to help struggling moms on their journey to self-sufficiency.

“My sister and I were raised by an amazing single mom, and I’ve seen first-hand the hardships people face just trying to put food on the table and make ends meet,” Tryon-Shoyinka said. “Being part of what One More Child is doing by helping these moms and their children feels like I've come full circle.”

In addition to his role as an influencer for the organization, Tryon-Shoyinka personally donated 6 seats to be used by children and families served by One More Child for every home game of the 22-23 season at Raymond James Stadium.

“We are incredibly grateful for Joe and his willingness to partner with us,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child. “With so many families not having an adequate support system, the need to help struggling moms and vulnerable children continues to grow. Joe is using his platform as a professional athlete to help us reach more families in more places than ever before.”

The Mom Strong campaign will engage influential voices and individuals who have benefited from the program. To learn more about the single mom’s program or to make a contribution, go to www.onemorechild.org/momstrong.

About One More Child

One More Child has a legacy of providing Christ-centered services to vulnerable children and struggling families for nearly 120 years. Operating in more than 50 locations in 15 countries around the world, One More Child meets the needs of hungry children, sex trafficked children and teens, single moms, foster children and struggling families. In 2021, One More Child impacted 324,467 children and individuals, and provided more than 18 million meals. For more information, visit www.onemorechild.org.

