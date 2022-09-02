Casino Group: notes cancellation

English French

Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes (ISIN: Reg S: XS2010039118 / 144A: XS2010038490)

Notes cancellation

Paris, France, 2 September 2022

Casino Group today cancelled a nominal amount of Euro 10,118,000 of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes. This cancellation was made following buybacks in the market.

Accordingly, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes has been reduced to Euro 739,882,000.

The buybacks of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes were financed using amounts from the Senior Secured Segregated Account. As at 2 September 2022, the balance of the Senior Secured Segregated Account amounted to Euro 85.9 million.

