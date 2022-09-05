AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2022

In August 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 603 284 passengers, which is an 54.8% increase compared to August 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 23.4% to 35 530 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 14% to 89 105 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2022 were the following:
|August 2022
|August 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|603 284
|389 715
|54.8%
|Finland – Sweden
|201 691
|135 783
|48.5%
|Estonia – Finland
|343 102
|205 145
|67.2%
|Estonia – Sweden
|58 491
|48 787
|19.9%
|Cargo Units
|35 530
|28 790
|23.4%
|Finland – Sweden
|5 481
|5 551
|-1.3%
|Estonia – Finland
|26 105
|19 427
|34.4%
|Estonia – Sweden
|3 944
|3 812
|3.5%
|Passenger Vehicles
|89 105
|78 193
|14.0%
|Finland – Sweden
|16 964
|15 361
|10.4%
|Estonia – Finland
|67 803
|57 875
|17.2%
|Estonia – Sweden
|4 338
|4 957
|-12.5%
ESTONIA – FINLAND
August results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo services and half a month of cruise ferry service.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
Attachment