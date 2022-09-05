AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2022

In August 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 603 284 passengers, which is an 54.8% increase compared to August 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 23.4% to 35 530 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 14% to 89 105 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2022 were the following:

 August 2022August 2021Change
Passengers603 284389 71554.8%
Finland – Sweden201 691135 78348.5%
Estonia – Finland343 102205 14567.2%
Estonia – Sweden58 49148 78719.9%
    
Cargo Units35 53028 79023.4%
Finland – Sweden5 4815 551-1.3%
Estonia – Finland26 10519 42734.4%
Estonia – Sweden3 9443 8123.5%
    
Passenger Vehicles89 10578 19314.0%
Finland – Sweden16 96415 36110.4%
Estonia – Finland67 80357 87517.2%
Estonia – Sweden4 3384 957-12.5%

        

ESTONIA – FINLAND
August results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo services and half a month of cruise ferry service.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.

 

