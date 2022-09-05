U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market to surpass US$ 1,657.13 million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market is estimated to be valued at US$1,023.41 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market:

The increasing number of organic growth strategies such as signing agreement and acquisition by the market player is expected to drive the growth of U.S. central venous catheter market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, and Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical device and digital health company, announced that the two companies signed a definitive agreement under which ZOLL Medical will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Itamar Medical for a total value of approximately US$ 538 million.

Furthermore, in December 2021, ZOLL Medical Corporation, announced that it had successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Itamar Medical Ltd, a medical device and digital health company that provides at-home testing for sleep apnea. This acquisition will help the further expansion of company in cardiology.

Key Market Takeaways:



Among product type, the peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) segment held a dominant position in the U.S. central venous catheter market, owing to low complication risk of peripherally inserted central catheters. For instance, on March 18, 2022, British medical journal, an international research journal published a report on Peripherally inserted central catheters versus non-tunnelled ultrasound-guided central venous catheters in newborns: a retrospective observational study, which reported that the overall complication rate, CLABSI (central line-associated blood stream infection) leaking are significantly higher in non-tunnelled USGCVCs (ultrasound-guided central venous catheters) compared with the PICCs (Peripherally inserted central catheters). The overall success rate was 88.4% in the USG-CVCs compared with 90% in the PICCs group.

Among procedures, the chemotherapy procedure segment held a dominant position in the U.S. central venous catheter market, owing to high prevalence of cancer. For instance, on August 11, 2022, National Cancer Institute, published a report which stated that as of January 2022, it is estimated that there are 18.1 million cancer survivors in the U.S. This represents approximately 5.4% of the population, the number of cancer survivors is projected to increase by 24.4%, to 22.5 million, by 2032 whereas the number of cancer survivors is projected to grow to 26.0 million by 2040.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S. central venous catheter market include AngioDynamics, Inc, C.R. Bard, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Vygon Ltd., Cook Medical, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Inc.,ICU Medical, Inc.,Theragenics Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company,icumedical, Polymedicure, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co.,Ltd., VOGT MEDICAL, Gilead Sciences, Inc and ZOLL Medical Corporation LTD.

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market, By Product Type: Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Implantable Ports Tunneled Central Venous Catheter Non-tunneled Central Venous Catheter

U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market, By Design: Single Lumen Double Lumen Multi Lumen

U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market, By Composition: Polyurethane Polyethylene Silicon

U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market, By Procedure: Cardiovascular Procedure Chemotherapy Procedure Dialysis Procedure

U.S. Central Venous Catheter Market, By End User: Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics





