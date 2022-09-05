French English

Press release – Monday 5 September 2022 – 17.45 pm

ARGAN strengthens its management team to support its development

ARGAN, a real estate company specializing in PREMIUM logistics real estate with 3.3 million sq.m of assets, has just recruited Aymar de GERMAY as General Secretary to support its development, particularly in terms of territorial and land issues, to strengthen its institutional relations and to monitor the deployment of its CSR strategy.

Aymar de GERMAY, 49 years old, graduated from Sciences Po and ESSEC, and has developed an original career path over the past 25 years, which has led him to assume management functions in the public and private sectors.

He began his career in the field of communication, notably at RENAULT on the construction site of the brand's research center, then at the Government Information Service where he participated in the management of inter-ministerial communication.

He, then, managed a company in the construction sector for nine years before working, from 2008 to 2019, in a strategy and public affairs consulting firm for companies in the real estate, energy and environmental services.

In the same time to his professional activity, he managed several mandates as a local elected official for 19 years, mainly as Mayor.

Before joining ARGAN, he was Managing Director of TILIA France, a consulting firm that supports industrial companies and public authorities in their strategies and projects for ecological and energy transition.

Since 2019, he has also been the General Delegate of the Think Tank “Territoire et Consciences”, whose vocation is to feed the debate of ideas around the issues of territorial planning and development.

This rich and diversified career path has allowed him to develop a fine expertise in territorial development, strategic thinking, communication and CSR. He is delighted to place his expertise and network at the service of Argan, which, in addition to mastering its business as a developer-lessor, is involved in regional economic development and is particularly concerned about the environmental impact of its premium logistics platforms.

In the context of a scarcity of land for economic purposes, Aymar de GERMAY will thus participate in Argan's development by fostering a constructive and value-creating dialogue with local elected officials and public decision-makers.

Jean-Claude LE LAN: "This recruitment is in line with Argan's desire to continue its growth, to amplify its communication, to pursue an ambitious policy of energy transition and, more globally, to affirm its CSR commitments”.

Financial calendar 2022 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

3 October: 3rd quarter sales 2022





About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.

As at 30 June 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.3 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.

www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli - Directeur Administratif et Financier

Tél : 01 47 47 05 46

E-mail : contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr





Aude Vayre – Relations presse

Tél : 06 14 64 15 65

E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

Attachment