VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
August 31, 2022
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A
Declaration date: September 5, 2022
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
117,351,857
including:
|139,906,042
|Sale of 450 shares with double voting rights
Double voting rights granted on 3,126 ordinary shares
|August 4 & 12, 2022
August 17 & 25, 2022
|139,781,720
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
