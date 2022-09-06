Melco’s internally designed Morpheus-branded service program awarded by prestigious global accolade “ATD Excellence in Practice Awards 2022”

MACAU, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s in-house training program has been awarded by the prestigious and globally renowned talent development organization Association for Talent Development (ATD). Melco’s training program ‘Morpheus Moments – Whatever It Takes, Whenever, However’ has been granted the top 2022 Excellence in Practice Award by ATD in the Customer Service Training category.



Morpheus at City of Dreams has been honored with numerous awards including being hailed as one of the World’s Greatest Places by TIME Magazine and receiving the prestigious architecture and design accolade Prix Versailles. The ‘Morpheus Moments – Whatever It Takes, Whenever, However’ program has been custom designed in-house to align with the excellence and service promise of the Morpheus brand. Melco service training programs are custom designed to align with the property consumer brand as the Company’s brand promise is delivered through its people. Melco continues its leadership among Macau and Asia’s integrated resort operators with 97 Stars achieved in 2022 Forbes Travel Guide, with its complete property portfolio attaining the top tier Forbes Five-Star recognition.

Ms. Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are proud to receive this prestigious award from ATD. The achievement is a testament to the culture of excellence created by our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Lawrence Ho. It is an honor to be recognized for our internally-developed, tailor-made and branded service program ‘Morpheus Moments – Whatever It Takes, Whenever, However’. It takes the effort of the entire team to achieve such results, and we thank our business unit leaders, human resources and supporting units for their unbridled commitment to excellence. Special thanks go to our Learning team and Ms. Joyce Wong, Director of Property Training, Learning Academy, for their tireless dedication in implementing the program to successful fruition, and to Mr. David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer of Macau Resorts, for his leadership.”

Organized by the world’s largest talent development association, the ATD Excellence in Practice Awards recognize exceptional practices in workplace learning and development, including the provision of clear and measurable results for achieving corporate goals, outstanding design values and alignment with other talent development strategies. This year’s ATD Excellence in Practice Awards winners were selected from more than 140 entries in 13 categories.

