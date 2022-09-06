Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of Master Key therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update on the Company’s progress at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, starting at 7:00 AM ET.



Black Diamond Therapeutics management will also participate in investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held from Monday, September 12th to Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, in New York, NY.

A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed by visiting the investors relations section of the Company’s website at: www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived on for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company pioneering the development of novel Master Key therapies. Black Diamond is addressing the significant unmet need for novel precision oncology therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers who have limited treatment options. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, onco-protein function, and drug discovery. The Company’s proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP drug discovery engine is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing tumor data to predict and validate oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types as Master Key mutations. Black Diamond discovers and develops selective Master Key therapies against these families of oncogenic mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Julie Seidel

(212) 362-1200

investors@bdtx.com

For Media:

Kathy Vincent

(310) 403-8951

media@bdtx.com