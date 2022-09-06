Noah Medical to Showcase the Galaxy System™ at CHEST Annual Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today revealed the next physician-only review and evaluation of the Galaxy System will take place from October 16-19, 2022 at the The American College of Chest Physicians annual meeting ( CHEST 2022 ) in Nashville, TN.

The Galaxy System is a fully integrated solution for robotic navigated bronchoscopy, designed to improve the location accuracy and successful diagnosis of lung nodules using its proprietary TiLT+ Technology™.

Noah medical received excellent feedback from pulmonologists and surgeons as part of the review and evaluation of the technology in May at the American Thoracic Society ( ATS 2022 ) annual meeting in San Francisco and at last month’s American Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology annual conference ( AAIBP 2022 ). Physician feedback was particularly positive regarding Galaxy System features such as its TiLT+ Technology™ with integrated tomosynthesis and augmented fluoroscopy, a unique single-use disposable bronchoscope, and a small, compact footprint.

“I was impressed with the design and execution decisions made thus far in the Galaxy platform,” said Bobby Mahajan, MD. “Beyond the integration of tomosynthesis to improve location and diagnosis, the move to single use scopes and a much smaller footprint all lend themselves to more efficient operation and the ability for more clinics and systems to treat more patients. The best chance to improve the outcomes for our patients is to combine both robotics and imaging to raise diagnostic yield.”

“We continue to be encouraged by the physician feedback the Galaxy platform is receiving in our early physician-only review and evaluation sessions,” said Jian Zhang, PhD, Noah Medical founder and CEO. “Noah Medical was built with a patient and physician focus to solve the most complex and challenging gaps in early diagnosis and treatment of multiple disease states. We are excited to bring this innovative new robotic navigated bronchoscopy platform to market.”

Noah Medical anticipates submitting the Galaxy System for FDA clearance later this calendar year. To schedule a physician-only demonstration and feedback session at CHEST 2022 please email nickwanliss@noahmed.com.

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. Our next generation robotic platforms and technologies target early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders brings years of experience from the top robotics, medical device and healthcare companies in the world. Learn more at noahmed.com.