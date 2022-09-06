Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Global Investment Conference, being held September 12-14, 2022, virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.



The presentation will be available on-demand for registered participants through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 12, 2022, and a copy of the information presented will be posted in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.



Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

