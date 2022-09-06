Eyenovia to Participate in Multiple Medical Meetings in September

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of late-stage microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, today announced that the company will be participating in multiple medical meetings in September. Details of the presentations are as follows:



Meeting: Ophthalmology Futures European Forum 2022

Title: The Optejet – Advancing Drug Delivery and Improving Patient Experience

Presenter: Beth Scott, OD, VP, Regulatory and Medical Affairs

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Location: Principe di Savoia, Milan, Italy

Meeting: The T.H.E. Summit by Treehouse Eyes

Title: Drug/Device Technology to Improve Pediatric Progressive Myopia Treatment

Presenter: Michael Rowe, Chief Executive Officer

Date: September 15, 2022

Location: Caesars, Las Vegas, NV

Meeting: 40th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) 2022

Title: In Vitro Cell Toxicity Comparing Microdose vs Drop Delivery of Latanoprost with BAK in Human Conjunctival Cells

Presenter: Pedram Hamrah, MD, FACS, Department of Ophthalmology, Tufts Medical Center

Date: September 16-20, 2022

Format: ePoster presentation, accessible for the duration of the conference

Location: Milano Convention Centre, Milan, Italy

Meeting: Eyecelerator at AAO 2022

Title: The Optejet® | The First and Only Human-Centric Ophthalmic Topical Medication Device

Presenter: Michael Rowe, Chief Executive Officer

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, Il

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAPTM) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

