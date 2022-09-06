Shape Immersive CEO James Basnett and Co-Founder Dan Burgar to Represent Alpha Metaverse as Featured Speakers at the Global Metaverse Forum, the Elevate Festival, Helsinki Opera Beyond, TechBBQ 2022, and The Economist Metaverse Summit 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (“Alpha'' or the “Company”) a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in gaming, NFTs, blockchain gaming, esports, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that Shape Immersive (“Shape”), Alpha’s wholly owned web3 and metaverse studio, will be featured speakers at the GLOBAL METAVERSE FORUM and ELEVATE FESTIVAL taking place in September of 2022.

Alpha will use these thought leadership opportunities to continue to promote the metaverse industry and provide thought leadership on a global basis. Alpha is well-positioned in the growing virtual economy and the Company has already established a strong foundational presence in the Web3 global community to shape the future of the metaverse and web3 gaming.

Global Metaverse Forum

Shape Immersive CEO, James Basnett will represent Shape as a featured speaker at the Global Metaverse Forum, held on September 1st and 2nd, 2022.

The goal of the Global Metaverse Forum is to create connections with its audience in the metaverse to learn more about the insights, trends, and future of this new and increasingly real virtual world. Speakers specialized in the metaverse and omnichannel will present their knowledge, tools, and experiences in this field.

James will be discussing the topic of Virtual Retail in the Metaverse alongside other notable tech giants such as HP, Spotify, Nestle, and TedX.

Elevate Festival

Dan Burgar, Co-founder of Shape, will represent Shape as a featured speaker at Elevate Festival in Toronto, Ontario from September 20, 2022 to September 23, 2022.

Elevate Festival is the largest tech festival in Canada that places the spotlight on the intersection of arts and tech, and features world class speakers, arts + culture events, and networking opportunities.

Elevate is expected to have over 30,000 attendees this year, which includes notable speakers such as tennis champion, Venus Williams, NASA astronaut, Chris Hadfield, and 10x Olympic medalist, Andre de Grasse. Elevate further provides some of Canada’s most influential venture capitalist’s the opportunity to discover the next great investment opportunities. Conversely, start-ups also receive exposure and the opportunity to connect with mentors and top investors.

Helsinki Opera Beyond

Dan Burgar, Co-founder of Shape, will be speaking at Opera Beyond Conference, a conference in Helsinki, Finland, from September 13 to 14, 2022. Opera Beyond is a project focused on the tangible role of technology in stage arts and live performances and was created by the Finnish National Opera and Ballet. Topics include cutting edge technologies, such as XR, AI, NFTs, volumetric video, spatial audio, 3D projections and metaverse, but also themes like diversity & equality in arts, expectations of next generations in culture and entertainment consumption, ecosystems and the role of art in society amidst change.

Dan will be speaking alongside some notable figures in the AR/VR industry, including but not limited to Metaverse expert, Enara Nazarova, and game designer and immersive theater artist, Jessica Creane.

Dan will be speaking on September 13, 2022.

TechBBQ 2022

Alpha’s representative, Dan Burgar, Co-founder of Shape, will be a featured speaker at TechBBQ hosted on September 14 and 15, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. TechBBQ is a quintessential startup and innovation summit, where the main goal is to support and strengthen growth for startups and scale ups in the Nordic ecosystem. The two-day event will feature fireside chats, networking opportunities, and industry-leading speakers.

The Economist Metaverse Summit 2022

The Economist Metaverse Summit (the “Metaverse Summit”) is a two-day summit hosted in Silicon Valley from October 26 to October 27, 2022 focused on implementing and exploring XR/VR/AR immersive technologies within corporations. The 2-day conference is a cross-industry and cross-functional event that aims to assist senior leaders define and build mixed-reality experiences that will add economic and social value.

Dan Burgar, Co-founder of Shape, will be representing Alpha as a speaker at the Metaverse Summit, alongside notable attendees such as Noel Mack, Chief brand officer of Gymshark, Tony Parisi, Chief Strategy Officer of Lamina1.

