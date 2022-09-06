2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series and Motorsport Games Reveal This Season’s Bumper Entry List

MIAMI, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The entry list for the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series – the global, elite endurance esports series and a joint venture between Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (“ACO”) – has today been revealed. The list features teams representing some of the most prestigious automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as elite esports squads from around the globe. The biggest full season Le Mans Virtual Series entry list to date, the complete roster can be found HERE.



Individual driver names, including championship-winning superstars from multiple disciplines around the world who will be making an appearance during the season, are due to be released on Monday, September 12, 2022 during a special TV Preview Show. Social media channels will have more news on how to view the show in the coming days. An additional 10 cars are expected to join the entry list for the increasingly popular, high profile 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual on January 14 and 15, 2023 – the final round of the five-race series – attracting even more star names to add to the excitement. No fewer than 15 different nations are represented on the team entry list from Europe, the USA, Africa and the Far East, a 25% increase from last season.

The 40 full season entries are split between two categories of car (LMP2 – 24 cars; LMGTE – 16 cars), which will compete in races that range between four and 24 hours in duration. Top worldwide brands such as Alpine, Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche return for more top esports action and success, many with multiple entries.

The prestige manufacturer names are joined by the elite of sim racing competition, including LMP and GTE 2021 champions Team Redline and GTE Vice Champions Porsche Coanda Esports, who are stepping up to the prototype class. Among others, Romain Grosjean’s R8G Esports team will be competing alongside, Floyd Vanwall-Burst, Williams Esports, Alpine Esports, YAS Heat Veloce, AMG Team Petronas Esports and Jenson Button’s Rocket Simsport team in the prototype category, and all entries will compete with an ORECA 07 LMP2. Joining them for 2022 are Mexico Racing Team, Pescarolo Esport Monaco, Team Fordzilla and Brabham Esports, the latter of which is new to the Le Mans Virtual Series but bringing with it a name steeped in motorsport history.

Some of endurance racing’s most steadfast teams such as the European Le Mans Series’ Panis Racing, GR Vector eSport (a combination of two WEC teams), Proton Competition, D’Station Racing and ARC Bratislava are also featured on the list across the two categories.

The GTE class offers competitors a choice of Aston Martin Vantage GTE, BMW M8 GTE, Ferrari 488 GTE and Porsche 911 RSR GTE cars. Names familiar to both the real and sim racing worlds, such as MAHLE Racing Team, SIMMSA Esports, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Prodrive FYRA Esport, will be among the competitors vying for championship success.

The Le Mans Virtual Series will take place over five rounds, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual as its grand finale, as follows:

Round 1 8 Hours of Bahrain, Bahrain September 17, 2022 Round 2 4 Hours of Monza, Italy October 8, 2022 Round 3 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium November 5, 2022 Round 4 500 Miles of Sebring, USA December 3, 2022 Round 5 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual January 14/15, 2023

The calendar of events features some of the world’s most famous and recognizable racetracks – Monza, Spa, Bahrain, Sebring and Le Mans – which will challenge all the drivers, international FIA-licensed and sim racers alike, and thrill the millions of esports enthusiasts worldwide.



About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. RFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering Formula 1™ centers through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

About Le Mans Virtual Series

Le Mans Virtual Series is a global, elite esports series made up of five rounds which bring together endurance racing and sim racing’ top teams to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks. International FIA-licensed real-world drivers are teamed up with elite esports squads to take on endurance classics for a total prize fund of US$250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, Motorsport Games, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) – the creator and organizer of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the timing, participants and expected benefits of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: difficulties, delays in or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and expected benefits of the le mans Virtual Series, such as due to unexpected changes in the event participants, as well as challenges that may arise from difficulties, delays or less than expected results in achieving the Company’s growth plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, such as due to a slower than anticipated economic recovery and/or the Company’s inability, in whole or in part, to continue to execute its business strategies and plans, such as due to less than anticipated participation in or viewership of the Le Mans Virtual Series events. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Motorsport Games’ ability (or inability) to maintain existing, and to secure additional, licenses and other agreements with various racing series; (ii) Motorsport Games’ ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (iii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (iv) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (v) adverse effects of increased competition; (vi) changes in consumer behavior, including as a result of general economic factors, such as increased inflation, higher energy prices and higher taxes and interest rates; (vii) Motorsport Games’ ability to protect its intellectual property; and/or (viii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2022, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure:

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):



The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Press Contacts:

US Press: ASTRSK PR, motorsportgames@astrskpr.com

EU/UK Press: Swipe Right PR, motorsport@swipterightpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0224543d-8f55-4dcd-b638-7466f6b0b4d2