ValidSoft's Trusted eXperience™ Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValidSoft, today announced its Trusted eXperience is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry™, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions to provide an effortless consumer experience, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

ValidSoft's Trusted eXperience makes it easy for Genesys customers to use voice authentication to guarantee agent and customer identity, giving consumers the confidence that the interaction is secure and trusted while reducing identity fraud and agent handle time.

The agent and caller's identities are invisibly authenticated during the natural conversation, hence ending customer frustration. Benefits to Genesys customers include:

Improved Customer Experience

Not requiring customers to remember PINs and passwords allows the agent to quickly address customer issues.

Reduced Average Call Handling Time

Callers getting authenticated as part of the initial welcome message reduces agent handling time compared to using legacy knowledge-based authentication (KBA).

Language Agnostic

Any voice, any language, any dialect is authenticated and verified.

Anti-Spoofing

Voice detection (Deepfake) and anti-spoofing (Replay attack) modules

Pat Carroll, CEO, Founder, commented, "In a fast-moving, competitive business world, where every minute matters, customers must be able to interact with business agents in a trusted, secure, and frictionless way. It is no surprise that over 70% of fraud starts in the contact center since most contact center agents still use knowledge-based authentication (KBA) to verify the identity of a caller. KBA is fundamentally compromised and no longer fit for purpose. ValidSoft developed Trusted eXperience to specifically address the issue of identity theft in the Contact Center. It's a win-win-win. Trusted eXperience is a critical tool in helping organizations authenticate their customers quickly and stops identity theft of credentials, deliver a great customer experience and also reduce operational costs. By using ValidSoft voice authentication, Trusted eXperience is helping to create superior customer experiences and fast time-to-resolution for customer service providers."

As a Premium App on the Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their ValidSoft's Trusted eXperience subscription included on their Genesys invoice, thereby simplifying vendor management.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of ValidSoft's Genesys Cloud integration, visit here.

ValidSoft is a leading voice biometrics software company with a long history of innovation in voice authentication and biometrics. Our technology is built using active, passive, and continuous voice-based authentication, guaranteeing that the speaker is who they are, always. Our solutions help to eliminate call fraud and identity theft. ValidSoft's EuroPriSe™ privacy seals ensure 100% compliance with EU GDPR and other leading Data Protection and Data Privacy laws like HIPAA, Digital Identity Guidelines, Vectors of Trust, Federal Identity Program Guidelines, etc.

ValidSoft is consistently recognized by third-party analyst firms as a market leader. See how ValidSoft is powering the Future of Identity at www.validsoft.com.



