Technicolor: Combined Shareholders’ meeting of September 6, 2022

Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting

held on Tuesday September 6, 2022

Paris (France), September 6, 2022 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) announces that the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Technicolor SA, chaired by Ms. Anne Bouverot, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, was held today at 2pm Paris time at Espace Saint-Martin, 75003 Paris.

This third Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company in 2022 is a major step in the implementation of the contemplated operations announced on February 24, 2022.

Once again, there was a strong participation of shareholders at this Meeting which gathered a quorum of 80.61%.

All fifteen resolutions submitted to the vote were approved, in particular the first two aimed at approving the exceptional distribution of 65% of the capital of Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS) in the form of a dividend in kind (the “Distribution”), which was adopted by more 99% of the votes cast.

Thus, provided that all conditions precedent referred to in the second resolution of this meeting are met, in particular the issuance of the Mandatory Convertible Notes approved on May 6th, Technicolor shareholders will soon be able to receive TCS shares, on the basis of one TCS share distributed for one Technicolor share held.

The Distribution will also result in the admission of the TCS shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”).

According to the envisaged timetable, the listing and admission of the TCS shares to trading on Euronext Paris and the ex-date (detachment) of the Distribution are expected on 27th September 2022, and the payment date of the Distribution − corresponding to the delivery and account registration of the TCS shares to the Company’s shareholders − is expected to occur on 29th September 2022.

On the day of the listing of Technicolor Creative Studios, Technicolor SA will commence trading under its new name of “Vantiva” as approved today by the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Company, which met at the close of the Shareholders’ Meeting,

is delighted that this step has been taken and sincerely thanks all shareholders for their valuable support.

The detailed quorum and voting results will be available tonight on Technicolor’s website. The entire broadcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting is available on the same website www.technicolor.com/investor-center/shareholders-meeting.

