Amundi: H1 2022 Financial Report available
Press release
Paris, 6th September 2022
Amundi announces the availability of its H1 2022 Financial Report.
This H1 2022 Financial Report is available on the website of Amundi (https://about.amundi.com/financial-information).
About Amundi
Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.
With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.
Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.9 trillion of assets3.
Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society.
Press contact:
Nathalie Boschat
Tel. +33 1 76 37 54 96
Investor contacts:
Anthony Mellor
Tel. +33 1 76 32 17 16
Thomas Lapeyre
Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54
1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2022, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2021
2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo
3 Amundi data including Lyxor as at 30/06/2022
