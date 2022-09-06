Askanaudiologist.com: The Impact of the FDA's Bill on Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids on Consumers

Fort Wayne, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Wayne, Indiana -

Due to a lack of market competition, doctor visits, and prescription medications, hearing loss treatment costs are rising. Change is coming. Soon, retail and medicine stores will sell OTC hearing aids.

Hearing loss in both ears affects one in every eight Americans over the age of 12—roughly 30 million people, or 13% of the population—and this group could benefit from the use of hearing aids. It's not surprising that audiologists have been at the forefront of supporting the OTC approach and stressing how important it is for people to have access to higher-quality sound for their mental health.

There has long been a pressing need to find ways to make hearing aids more widely available to the general public. The United States Congress has long recognized the urgency and passed bipartisan legislation requiring the FDA to create a category of over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA recently finalized the rule after reviewing over 1,000 public comments from consumers, industry professionals, manufacturers, public health advocacy groups, and other stakeholders.

There has long been a pressing need to find ways to make hearing aids more widely available to the general public.

“Reducing health care costs in America has been a priority of mine since Day One, and this rule is expected to help us achieve quality, affordable health care access for millions of Americans in need,” said Xavier Becerra, the Health and Human Services Secretary. The impact of such a statement on the general public cannot be overstated. Given rising healthcare costs and a global economy in recession, this announcement could not have come at a better time.

The final rule from the FDA makes it easy for people to get their hands on a wide range of safe, effective, and affordable hearing aids. Consumers can make purchases online or at their local store, and they will be able to do so when the rule goes into effect in mid-October.

The push for access to OTC devices has been a concerted community-wide effort, with cooperatives playing a pivotal role. Entheos is one such collective, bringing together professionals to bring about efficiencies in bulk purchasing, intelligence sharing, and outreach. At its core is the fight for social good, and its humanitarian arm, Hearing the Call, has provided aid to the under-served in 10 countries and 32 local non-profits in the U.S.

Equally critical in supporting the implementation of the FDA’s OTC bill is quick access to information and professional advice. In the vast majority of cases, hearing loss can be caused by ear wax buildup. Consumers are encouraged to seek advice from various experts with authority on hearing loss issues, as having an audiology test before purchasing an OTC product could save you hundreds of dollars.

AskanAudiologist.com is touted as the go-to site for hearing loss-related information and serves just such a purpose. Set up as a cooperative by Entheos, the portal is a convenient gateway to a panel comprising more than 130 audiologists, clinics, and hearing aid stores. Its founding member, Nora Steward, said, "there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Doctors of Audiology are the only experts that are professionally trained not only to understand the auditory system but how hearing technology impacts audition and, importantly, how every individual’s case is unique, much like a thumbprint. When you need to understand the cause of your hearing loss, these are the experts to consult.”

The hearing industry is on the cusp of a new era, and fittingly, it is pertinent for consumers to note that audiologists are answerable to their patients—not to manufacturers, investors, or grant funding. Seeing firsthand results of what works and what doesn’t on a day-to-day basis means they constantly stay up-to-date on treatment options for their patients living with hearing loss. Ultimately, it’s all about proving more efficient, pragmatic, and affordable services.

