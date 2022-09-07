Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Singularity, Phathom, EyePoint, and Olo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY), Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), and Olo, Inc. (NYSE: OLO). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY)

On May 5, 2022, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report entitled “Singularity Future Technology: This Nasdaq-Listed Company’s CEO Is a fugitive, on the Run for Allegedly Operating a Massive Ponzi Scheme.’ The Hindenburg report alleged, among other things, that ‘singularity’s CEO, Yang Jie, is a fugitive on the run from Chinese authorities for running an alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme that lured in over 20,000 victims” and “fled to the U.S. while at least 28 other individuals involved in the case were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 6 months to 15 years.” The Hindenburg report further alleged that “Singularity’s massive [cryptocurrency] mining rig deal appears to be a brazen undisclosed related party deal” and that “[w]e see little evidence that Singularity’s ‘proprietary’ crypto mining rigs ever existed in the first place. The photos and descriptions of Singularity’s miners match precisely with another brand called KOI Miner.”

On this news, Singularity’s stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 28.89%, to close at $4.80 per share on May 5, 2022.

For more information on the Singularity investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SGLY

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT)

On August 2, 2022, before market hours, Phathom issued a press release entitled “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates” which announced that “we detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in our post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial launch.” Further, the press release announced that “[t]he Company is working with the FDA and plans to obtain approval of and implement an additional test method, specification, including a proposed acceptable intake limit, and additional controls to address this impurity prior to releasing our first vonoprazan-based products to the market.” Finally, the Company announced that “[t]hese additional activities will result in a delay of the planned VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK product launches.”

On this news, Phathom’s stock price fell $2.61 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.46 per share on August 2, 2022.

For more information on the Phathom investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PHAT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT)

On August 30, 2022, after market hours, EyePoint disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. The subpoena demanded documents covering the Company’s sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU.

On this news, EyePoint stock fell $0.21 per share, or 2%, to close at $10.00 per share on August 31, 2022.

For more information on the EyePoint investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EYPT

Olo, Inc. (NYSE: OLO)

On February 12, 2020, Olo issued a press release announcing “its partnership with Subway(R) restaurants to integrate digital orders directly into the restaurant's point of sale for the majority of the chain's locations.” Olo also stated that “[t]he partnership allows Subway’s network of more than 20,000 U.S. restaurants to more seamlessly handle digital orders from third-party marketplaces.”

Then, on August 11, 2022, Olo issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2022 financial results. On a conference call with investors and analysts later that day to discuss those results, Olo disclosed a change in its relationship with Subway that occurred in the second quarter. Specifically, Olo’s founder and Chief Executive Officer disclosed that the Company is in the process of losing its business from Subway, that it had lost about 2,500 Subway locations during the second quarter that began directly integrating with marketplaces, and that “[w]e expect Subway’s direct marketplace integration to continue with the balance of their locations being removed from our total active location counts in the fourth quarter of this year, or the first quarter of 2023.”

On this news, Olo’s stock price fell $4.73 per share, or 36%, to close at $8.26 per share on August 12, 2022.

For more information on the Olo investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OLO

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com