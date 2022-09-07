Aurora Mobile’s JPush Solution Empowers Tiger Brokers to Facilitate Global Investments

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed strategic agreement with Beijing Xiangshang Yixin Technology Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: TIGR), also known as Tiger Brokers. Aurora Mobile will use its intelligent push notification service JPush to help Tiger Brokers to drive user growth and improve user experience with better asset allocation.



Established in 2014, Tiger Brokers is a leading integrated financial technology platform providing cross-market, multi-product investment experience for investors around the world, especially focusing on the US and Hong Kong stock markets. Leveraging its market advantages, Tiger Brokers enables investors to use its proprietary app to access global investment opportunities, especially US stocks, Hong Kong stocks and A-shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, all through just one account.

JPush leverages accurate user targeting to help Tiger Brokers drive user growth.

As China increasingly participates in the global financial markets, the proportion of foreign investments owned by Chinese investors and their demand for global asset allocation continue to grow. For brokerage platforms, competition for new users and paying users is critical to their future growth. JPush can effectively improve user conversion and engagement, which will help Tiger Brokers quickly acquire new users, improve the conversion of paying users, and further consolidate its leading position in the online brokerage sector.

Cross-border investment naturally has a high entry barrier. How to effectively reach target users has always been the focus of online brokerage firms. JPush provides Tiger Brokers with accurate user profiles and user grouping based on multi-dimensional management of objects, content, channels, and targets, helping the broker quickly target users.

Take IPO subscription as an example. JPush can send IPO subscription-related notifications to target users in a timely and accurate way, which helps Tiger Brokers drive user interest and increase click-through rates while reducing the disturbance to users, thereby further improving operational efficiency and user experience.

JPush helps Tiger Broker speed up global expansion with multi-platform, multi-channel compatibility.

As an online brokerage firm targeting global investment opportunities, Tiger Brokers provides services to users in both mainland China and beyond. JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. Accordingly, it meets the mobile terminal requirements not only in mainland China, but also in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and other Asia markets such as Singapore. This will help Tiger Broker speed up its global expansion.

JPush provides online brokerage platforms with secure, reliable notification messaging solutions including sensitive word detection, and a notification review and approval system.

When investors choose investment apps, they prefer platforms with strong capabilities and a large user base. Many influential opinion leaders are active on the investor forums of these large platforms and their experiences and opinions are followed by many users. When a message about an opinion leader’s update is pushed by online brokers, it usually involves sensitive regulatory wording. JPush provides online brokerage platforms with a sensitive word detection feature and a review and approval system to improve messaging compliance.

Additionally, JPush has dedicated high-concurrency international messaging channels and a multi-point backup system, enabling stable, secure and efficient push messaging, with tens of billions of notifications sent every day. For brokerage platforms that want to store push notification data on their own servers, or have their own push notification system, or require source code authorization for secondary development, or have other customized requirements, Aurora Mobile will provide a full-featured private cloud version of JPush to help platforms develop their proprietary secure push notification capabilities.

Going forward, with continuous improvements in domestic investment policies and systems as well as the global financial market environment, Hong Kong and US stock markets will attract more investors. JPush will upgrade its push notification capability for cross-border investment and help major online brokerage companies carry out high-efficient intelligent push messaging to investors and jointly build a stable and mutually beneficial ecosystem.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

