Downing ONE VCT plc / Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
Change of Name
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
7 September 2022
The Company announces that it has now changed its name from Downing ONE VCT plc to:
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
The Company also announces that, with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 7 September 2022, the TIDM (Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic) code for the Company’s shares has been changed as follows:
|Share class
|Old TIDM
|New TIDM
|Ordinary Shares
|DDV1
|TV1
The existing ISIN and SEDOL number in respect of the Company’s shares remains unchanged.