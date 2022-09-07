Change of Name

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing ONE VCT plc / Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
Change of Name
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
7 September 2022

The Company announces that it has now changed its name from Downing ONE VCT plc to:

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

The Company also announces that, with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 7 September 2022, the TIDM (Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic) code for the Company’s shares has been changed as follows:

Share classOld TIDMNew TIDM
Ordinary SharesDDV1TV1

The existing ISIN and SEDOL number in respect of the Company’s shares remains unchanged.