Blendtek Ingredients Inc. Announces Plant Protein Distribution Agreement with Bunge in North America

Cambridge, ON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian-based Blendtek Ingredients Inc., a premier ingredient solutions and product development company, announced today an agreement with Bunge, a leading global food and ingredients company, to bring diverse range of plant proteins to more customers in the plant alternatives and other markets in North America. In addition to distributing Bunge’s protein portfolio to key market segments, Blendtek will provide product formulation expertise and blending capabilities to help customers quickly meet rising consumer demand.

Under the agreement, Blendtek will offer Bunge proteins made from soy, pea, faba, lentil, and mung, including concentrates and isolates, as well as powders and textures. This dynamic range offers clean taste and neutral color, many textured shapes and sizes, and powders with an array of solubilities, viscosities, emulsifying abilities, and gel strengths.



“Knowing the plant-protein needs of our customers, we are thrilled to be joining forces with a global ingredient leader like Bunge, which enables us to bring unmatched protein solutions together with our application expertise to maximize customer growth,” said Kris Rogers, Vice President of Sales, Blendtek.

Bunge’s proteins can be used to make many delicious and nutritious products across meat and dairy alternatives, sports & nutrition, snacks, bakery, pet, processed meat, and more. Furthermore, the portfolio includes options that support non-GMO, allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free claims.

“Bunge and Blendtek share a commitment to working closely with customers to provide the right combination of quality ingredients and application expertise to support the creation of stand-out plant-based foods and beverages that deliver exceptional sensory experiences,” said Rick Jackson, Director of Protein Sales for Bunge in North America. “We are excited to work with Blendtek to offer a broader set of customers these benefits with the speed and agility needed to accelerate their growth.”

About Blendtek Ingredients Inc.

Blendtek is a premier ingredient solutions and product development company with a mission to challenge expectations and help fuel food innovation. From formulation and product design to strategic sourcing, manufacturing and packaging, Blendtek works collaboratively with industry partners to develop products fueled for success. Our entrepreneurial spirit drives us to challenge traditional industry expectations by blending critical thinking and creativity with reliable service you can count on.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to develop tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.