Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers celebrates school-readiness graduations for children across the country

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are prepared to start school this year after graduating from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers. Children, their families and their clinicians celebrated their achievements together at graduation ceremonies hosted by the autism service provider at centers across the nation this summer.

The graduating children will join their peers in the classroom this back-to-school season, transitioning from interdisciplinary therapy programs, which may include applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy), occupational therapy and/or speech therapy.

“This is always such a bittersweet time for us, as we will miss these children dearly, but we are equally excited for them to have the opportunity to realize their true potential and learn how they can impact the world around them,” said Hopebridge Founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Kim Strunk. “Each child will carve their own path, and we are grateful Hopebridge was able to play a role in helping each one of them reach their future successes.”

To celebrate the milestone of going to school, the graduation celebrations had dance parties, cheer tunnels, bounce houses, balloons and other sensory-friendly items and activities. For many autism parents, seeing their child in school is an uncertainty, so when children leave the centers, Hopebridge team members are sure to send them off with a worthy celebration.

Children moving on from Hopebridge are attending developmental preschools, pre-kindergarten (pre-K) classes, kindergarten and older grade levels in elementary school. Some are entering school for the first time, whereas others are headed back to the classroom now that they have received the extra care, attention and support they needed to build their skills.

No matter the grade level or format, Hopebridge works to individualize programs to help its patients overcome challenges associated with autism, while also developing new skills and building off their strengths.

Some of the necessary school-ready skills these children worked on at Hopebridge include:

Paying attention and responding to teachers

Following instructions and completing tasks

Learning in a group setting

Being mindful of personal space and body awareness

Playing cooperatively and interacting with peers

Staying seated in a chair and/or at circle time

Lining up

Self-care (e.g. using the restroom, washing hands, eating independently)

Eating lunch around others

Leaving home to attend a new place with new people

Hopebridge focuses on early intensive behavioral intervention and its programs are designed to help patients develop communication, social and foundational life skills, including those that will set them up for success in the classroom.

In addition to school-specific skills, ABA therapy and other complementary services at Hopebridge aid children in diminishing challenging behaviors that could make attending school difficult, as well as assist them in discovering effective ways to communicate, if needed. Hopebridge is also experienced in bridging the gap between therapy and school and can guide caregivers during the transition process.

To learn more about how Hopebridge supports children with autism through school readiness, visit hopebridge.com/school-readiness.

As one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge serves children and families through its interdisciplinary, pediatric therapy options that include ABA, occupational therapy, speech therapy and feeding therapy. To schedule autism testing or a therapy evaluation at one of the Hopebridge locations around the country, fill out the form at hopebridge.com/contact.

