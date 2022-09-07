Xos Names W.W. Williams as Pilot Service Provider

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has named The W.W. Williams Company (“W.W. Williams”) as a pilot service provider in the state of Arizona. W.W. Williams is a leading services provider that offers mechanical service and repair, power generation, and warehousing and logistics services.



“As part of the WheelTime® Network, the nationwide service network for commercial trucks, W.W. Williams is a widely-known and respected leader in the service industry,” said Andy Curtin, Service Director at Xos. “We’re excited to bring on W.W. Williams as a pilot service provider, starting in Arizona, to provide our customers with world-class maintenance service and repair.”

As part of the agreement, W.W. Williams will provide maintenance service and repairs on Xos vehicles in regions of Phoenix, Ariz. and Tucson, Ariz. W.W. Williams will also support Xos customers with an inventory of in-stock Xos service parts.

“We’re thrilled to work with Xos and start providing maintenance and repair services to their customers,” said Mike Houston, National Sales Manager for W.W. Williams. “Their innovative, battery-electric commercial vehicles represent the future of trucking, so it’s important for us to continue growing our offerings with experience working on electric trucks.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

About The W.W. Williams Company, LLC

Founded in 1912, W.W. Williams is one of the nation's largest service, repair, and industrial distribution companies. A leader in servicing traditional and electric fleet equipment and partnering with OEMs and fleet owners, W.W. Williams offers warranty and non-warranty parts and services for on-highway and off-highway vehicles. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, W.W. Williams has 44 facilities and approximately 500 technicians across the United States and Mexico. W.W. Williams is majority owned by One Equity Partners, a private equity firm focused on growing industrial, healthcare, and technology businesses. Visit https://www.wwwilliams.com/ for more information.

