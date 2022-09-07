HOOKIPA Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapies based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that HOOKIPA’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, September 12-14, New York

Fireside Chat: September 13, 12:55pm ET



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, September 12-14, New York



The Morgan Stanley Fireside Chat webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events. Archived replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting HPV16+ cancers, prostate cancer, KRAS-mutated cancers (including colorectal, pancreatic and lung), and other undisclosed programs. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures for HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

For further information, please contact:

Media Investors

Michael Szumera Matt Beck Executive Director - Communications Executive Director – Investor Relations michael.szumera@hookipapharma.com matthew.beck@hookipapharma.com +1 917 561 8905 +1 917 209 6886



