TRU Staffing Partners and ACEDS Launch Expanded Eye on ESI Webinar Series to Address Rapid Industry Shifts in Compensation, Speed of Hire, and Workforce Evolution

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, and the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world’s leading organization for training and certification in ediscovery, announced today an expanded, now monthly, Eye on ESI webinar series on the state of the ediscovery industry job market.



“The ediscovery job market changes so quickly in post-pandemic America that TRU and ACEDS felt it necessary to create a monthly venue for hiring managers and job seekers to join us to get the most real-time data on what people are paying, what people are accepting, how fast hiring managers have to move to acquire talent, and how virtual employment is changing the marketplace,” says Jared Coseglia, CEO and Founder of TRU Staffing Partners.

“Expanding the webinar series with TRU from quarterly to monthly meets the demands of not just the ACEDS community but the legal community at large. Legal professionals are looking for ACEDS to provide more frequent and direct access to current information, valuable metrics, career guidance and job opportunities,” said Michael Quartararo, president of ACEDS. “We look forward to creating new, engaging, and thought-provoking industry content that attendees will find invaluable as they continue on their career paths.”

The webinar series will feature Coseglia, Quartararo, and ACEDS VP of Strategy & Client Engagement Maribel Rivera. They’ll review breaking ediscovery news, discuss the trends defining the legal technology community, provide career coaching, and answer challenging questions from attendees. Attendance is free to all those signing up.

The first webinar under this new partnership will be held this Thursday, September 8 at 1PM ET. Topics will include:

Metrics on compensation, speed to hiring and virtual workplace offerings

The latest practices in interviewing and hiring;

How to interview or prepare the right resume, including video interview tips;

Building networks and community; and

How to get ahead or attract the best talent in the years to come



In addition to the webinars, and to help ACEDS members and current job seekers keep up with the frenetic pace of the ediscovery industry, the two organizations will immediately increase the impact and frequency of existing projects, such as TRU Trends state-of-the-industry blog posts, also taking them to a monthly offering instead of quarterly.

TRU Trends blog posts will be published on ACEDS.org and will offer TRU’s observations and analysis on the month’s most important trends, biggest opportunities, and shifts in the ESI market that will affect the legal technology community. This content will be available to all, regardless of ACEDS membership status.

Also, TRU Staffing Partners will cross-publish the hottest ediscovery jobs now available on the ACEDS website and will make many of TRU’s exclusive expert industry content accessible to ACEDS members. Job seekers have the added benefit of accessing ACEDS online ediscovery educational courses directly from the TRU website. Courses include a Certified Ediscovery Specialist (CEDS) program and an eDEx certification for ediscovery executives.

Future installments of the series are already scheduled, so mark your calendars with the following dates and times:

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 @ 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 @ 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 @ 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 @ 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022 @ 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 @ 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 @ 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:15 ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 13, 2023 @ 12:15 p.m. ET



About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), and 2021 (#4189); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

About ACEDS



The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is the world’s leading organization for training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related disciplines. ACEDS provides training to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. Our flagship CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and continuing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 29 chapters in most major US cities, Canada, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Australia and New Zealand. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with ediscovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in ediscovery and related fields.