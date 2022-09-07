Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences

FORT LEE, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. ("Nuvectis", "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, will present at the following investor conferences in September.

Event HC Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date September 13, 2022 Time 10:30 a.m. ET Location New York Webcast link a https://journey.ct.events/view/638cef0e-8c84-4cdf-85b0-befd7c815019

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the link provided for approximately 90 days.

Event Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference Date September 28, 2022 Time 9:00 am ET Location New York





Event Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference Date September 29, 2022 Time 2:00 pm ET Location New York Webcast link a https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg8/nvct/2441476

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the link provided for approximately 90 days.

About Nuvectis

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company's pipeline includes NXP800, an HSF1-pathway inhibitor, in Phase 1 studies in the EU and U.S., and NXP900, a SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor in IND-enabling studies. For more information, please visit www.nuvectis.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date, and the clinical expectations for NXP800 and NXP900 including NXP800's potential ability to become a therapeutic option for the treatment of ovarian clear cell carcinoma, ovarian endometrioid carcinoma and potentially other cancer indications. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the 2021 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Nuvectis Pharma Contact:

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

rbentsur@nuvectis.com