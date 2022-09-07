Work Truck Solutions Adds Manheim Vehicles to its Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool (VAST)

Chico, CA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions announced an addition to its Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool (VAST), adding Manheim as a partner. As commercial vehicle inventory shortages continue to restrict franchised dealers’ OEM allotments, enterprising dealers are finding alternative sources to fill their customers’ needs. In response, Work Truck Solutions continues to add to the vehicle source pool within VAST, and with the addition of Manheim, VAST now has more than 50,000 commercial vehicles available.

Dealers can use VAST to quickly find inventory from auctions, fleets, rental companies and other sources efficiently from one platform. This proactive approach to finding innovative ways to fulfill customer needs is helping commercial dealers build loyalty with their business customers and maintain a positive revenue stream.

With VAST, commercial dealers can quickly narrow their search by make and model, as well as unique filters, such as body/chassis/cab type, plows, and Gross Vehicle Weight Rating among others. With so much vehicle detail available on VAST, physically being at auction to identify upfits and features is no longer needed.

“We’re happy to provide another valuable inventory source to dealerships selling commercial vehicles,” says Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “Supply chain difficulties continue to put stress on business customers of dealerships as they depend on having vehicles to maintain and grow their businesses. We’re always looking for ways to help them succeed and adding another inventory source to VAST is an example of our focus.”

