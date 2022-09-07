Particulate Matter Monitoring Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particulate Matter Monitoring Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.2 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The particulate matter sensor helps detect leakage in the diesel particulate filter in automotive and transportation sector. The particulate matter sensor/monitor is used in aircraft engines to measure the non-volatile particulate matter mass concentration. Growing technological developments in the automotive and transportation sectors are projected to drive the growth of the particulate matter monitoring market during the review period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153413567



Browse in-depth TOC on “Particulate Matter Monitoring Market”

130 – Tables

63 – Figures

205 – Pages

The market for indoor monitoring is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for indoor monitoring is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Indoor air quality monitoring is an important process to determine the level of contaminants present in the indoor air, which can affect the productivity and well-being of occupants. Indoor air quality monitoring is required for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings and other indoor locations. Some key areas where indoor monitors are being used include clean rooms in the semiconductor, food & beverage, aerospace, and healthcare industries, hospitals, schools, and offices. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the level of indoor air contaminants can be up to 100 times greater than the level of outdoor air contaminants, and poor air quality can impact the health of people working in such polluted indoor settings. In commercial buildings, whether on shop floors or offices, indoor air quality systems help track the levels of pollutants in the air.

The market for opacity technology is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The market for opacity technology is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Opacity technology (including standard ad dynamic opacity technologies) delivers a recognized and proven solution for the higher dust loadings that are generated after unabated combustion processes n process industries like power, cement, and steel. The traditional/standard opacity technology-based instruments measure the intensity of received light, whereas the dynamic opacity technology can measure the ratio of signal scintillation to absolute light intensity. Hence, this delivers a significant advantage over traditional opacity methods, as the ratiometric measurement is not affected by lens contamination.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153413567



North America accounted for the largest share of the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021

North America accounted for the largest share of the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. As human health and a healthy ecosystem is the basic requirement of any country, countries in this region are working towards installing particulate matter monitors. Industries such as oil & gas, mining, petroleum, and automotive are witnessing healthy growth in this region, which is likely to drive the growth of the particulate matter monitoring market in the future. In addition, the EPA, state, tribal and local agencies in the region are working on collecting data from particulate matter monitors to ensure that particulate matter in the air is at the levels that protect public health and the environment.

The major players includes Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), AMETEK (US), Spectris plc (UK), ACOEM Group (France), and Siemens (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=153413567

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Sensors Market by Type (Temperature & Humidity Sensors, Pressure Sensor, Touch Sensor, Motion & Occupancy Sensors, Water Sensor, Image Sensor), Technology, End-user Industry and Region (2022-2027)

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market by System Type (CEMS, PEMS), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Industry (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals) and Region (2022-2027)



