Plant Extracts Market Set for Rapid Growth as Demand for Natural Ingredients Accelerates

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global plant extracts market is entering a high-growth phase as consumers increasingly favor natural, clean-label, and plant-based ingredients across food, wellness, beauty, and healthcare products. The market is valued at USD 47.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 85.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

This expansion reflects a fundamental shift in consumer preferences, with growing skepticism toward synthetic additives and rising trust in botanical ingredients that support health, transparency, and sustainability.

Rising Preference for Botanical and Clean-Label Ingredients

Consumers today are more health-conscious and informed, driving strong demand for plant-derived ingredients with functional benefits. Extracts rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, essential oils, alkaloids, carotenoids, and other bioactive compounds are widely recognized for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, immune-supporting, and therapeutic properties.

Their stability under diverse processing conditions allows easy incorporation into functional foods, dietary supplements, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products. Widely used extracts such as turmeric, ashwagandha, green tea, aloe vera, rosemary, chamomile, and ginseng are increasingly associated with digestive health, stress management, cognitive balance, skin vitality, and immune resilience. As preventive healthcare and plant-based lifestyles gain momentum, demand for botanical extracts is expected to accelerate significantly.

Clean-Label Demand as a Primary Market Driver

The growing preference for natural and clean-label products is a major driver of the plant extracts industry, particularly within the food and beverage industry. Consumers are actively seeking products formulated with recognizable, minimally processed ingredients that align with sustainability and wellness goals.

Manufacturers are responding by replacing artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives with plant-based alternatives. This reformulation trend is strengthening the role of botanical extracts as essential functional and sensory ingredients in modern product development.

Herbs and Spices Dominate by Source

The herbs and spices segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global plant extracts market during the forecast period. Ingredients such as turmeric, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, black pepper, rosemary, basil, oregano, clove, and cardamom are deeply embedded in global culinary traditions and are widely used as natural flavoring agents and functional ingredients.

Their rich content of antioxidants, essential oils, and antimicrobial compounds supports applications in functional foods, dietary supplements, and natural health products. Strong cultural acceptance, historical medicinal use, and rising interest in herbal nutrition and plant-based diets continue to reinforce the dominance of herbs and spices over more specialized extract categories.

Cosmetics and Personal Care Drive Strong Application Growth

The cosmetics and personal care segment is projected to grow at a significant pace, supported by increasing consumer demand for natural, chemical-free beauty solutions. Concerns around parabens, sulfates, and synthetic preservatives are prompting brands to adopt botanical actives with proven skin and hair benefits.

Plant extracts such as aloe vera, green tea, chamomile, licorice, turmeric, rosehip, neem, ginseng, and grapeseed are widely used for their anti-aging, soothing, antioxidant, moisturizing, and brightening properties. The expansion of herbal, vegan, halal, cruelty-free, and organic beauty products, along with rising interest in nutricosmetics, is accelerating adoption across both premium and mass-market segments.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Market

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global plant extracts market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This leadership is driven by high consumption of functional and plant-based food products, strong cultural acceptance of herbal ingredients, and growing awareness of clean-label nutrition.

The region’s long-standing traditions in herbal medicine, combined with expanding manufacturing capabilities and increasing consumer spending on health and wellness, continue to support strong market growth.

Middle East and Africa Show High Growth Potential

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness significant growth in the plant extracts market over the coming years. A strong heritage of traditional herbal medicine, combined with rising consumer awareness of natural health and wellness solutions, is driving increased adoption.

Botanical ingredients such as black seed, moringa, fenugreek, hibiscus, aloe vera, saffron, frankincense, and myrrh are widely used across food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. Government initiatives supporting local cultivation and indigenous botanicals, along with growing investments in nutraceuticals and natural personal care products, are creating favorable conditions for regional market expansion.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Outlook

The global plant extracts market is moderately consolidated, with both multinational and regional players focusing on product innovation, sustainable sourcing, and advanced extraction technologies. Leading plant extracts companies include Givaudan, International Flavors and Fragrances, Sensient Technologies, Symrise, dsm-firmenich, Synthite Industries, Indesso, Cargill, ADM, Kerry Group, Döhler, Vidya Herbs, Martin Bauer Group, Kalsec, and Native Extracts.

As demand for natural, preventive, and plant-based solutions continues to rise, plant extracts are set to become a foundational ingredient category across food, health, beauty, and pharmaceutical industries, shaping the future of the global clean-label and wellness market.

